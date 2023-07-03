AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ben Stokes hits out during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test.
Captain Ben Stokes says England's no-fear approach can help them bounce back in the Ashes. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Bazball perfect to overcome 2-0 Ashes deficit: Stokes

Scott Bailey July 3, 2023

England have made the bold claim their style of cricket suits a 2-0 Ashes series deficit, as they attempt to create history to come back and win the urn.

Australia’s controversial 43-run victory at Lord’s on Sunday has left England at risk of losing the Ashes next weekend, as the series moves to Headingley for the third Test.

Only one team in history has recovered from 2-0 down to win a Test series – Australia in the 1936-37 Ashes when Don Bradman hit two double-centuries and a big hundred.

Now England must find their Bradman.

But despite their predicament, England captain Stokes claimed his team’s fearless style of cricket during the Bazball-era was made for this very scenario.

“It’s actually very exciting to know that the way in which we are playing our cricket couldn’t be more perfect for the situation we find ourselves in,” Stokes said.

“We have to win these three games to get this urn back.

“We’re a team who are willing to put ourselves out there and do things against the narrative.

“Now, these three games are a better opportunity for us than we’ve ever found ourselves in before.

“We won 3-0 against New Zealand, we won 3-0 against Pakistan in Pakistan. We’ve won three games in a row twice, all we’re thinking about is winning the series 3-2.”

If England are beaten at Headingley, serious questions will be asked about their tactics.

They declared at 8-393 in the first innings of the first Test when on top with Joe Root at the crease, and ended up losing by two wickets.

At Lord’s they were in a position of power at 1-188 on day two with an injured Nathan Lyon out of the match, before throwing wickets away attacking Australia’s short-pitched bowling and being all out for 325.

Regardless, Stokes defended the team’s approach.

“I’ve got no issues about the way our bowlers went about it, or how our batters went about it,” Stokes said. 

“It’s just … whether our execution (can) get better next time we’re in that situation.”

