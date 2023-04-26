AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Steve Smith.
New BBL rules will allow players like Steve Smith to sign deals outside of the salary cap. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

BBL finds much-needed answer to lock in Test talent

Scott Bailey April 26, 2023

Cricket Australia will allow Big Bash clubs to sign nationally-contracted players outside of their salary cap in a bid to avoid the Steve Smith fiascos of the past two seasons.

Under rules unveiled by CA on Wednesday, players will be able to sign with individual clubs on a marquee supplementary list if they are not expected to be available to play.

Should the player’s circumstances change, they will then be able to be brought into the BBL’s club’s full-time roster to feature in matches.

The rules come as part of a raft of contracting changes for the men’s and women’s BBL, including the introduction of an overseas player draft in the WBBL in the same model as the men’s.

The highest-paid overseas men’s player will command $420,000 in the draft, while the female counterparts will collect $110,000 in a major boost to the pulling power of the competitions.

Clubs will also have to pay their top-six men’s earners a minimum of $200,0000 each, and top-five female players $50,000 each.

But the biggest change will come with nationally-contracted men’s stars.

Franchises will be able to contract as many as they like inside the $3 million salary cap for their regular 18-man roster, as well as two additional players outside of the cap.

Those players would be on a standardised $50,000 deal.

If they end up playing, only then will their $50,000 deal and $30,000 match fees count to the cap.

If the player’s availability comes through unforeseen circumstances, CA will also allow clubs to bring money out of the following season’s cap to fit them in.

That would likely only be activated for any player who has been dropped from Australian duties, or if international fixtures were to change.

The new rule would cover both of the Smith scenarios in the past two years, where COVID caused the cancellation of a series in early 2022 and home ODIs earlier this year.

Smith was unable to play for the Sixers in 2021-22 as he was not signed with them, while he and David Warner were handed marketing contracts last summer to play for the Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

The new system would also allow the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins to be aligned with clubs and appear in marketing material, with the quicks traditionally sitting out the BBL to manage workloads.

CA hope the changes open the door to more big-name talent playing, while allowing clubs to not have roster spots and significant cap space taken up by unavailable players with Tests in January this summer.

“It’s always our ambition for as many of those players to be part of the BBL as possible,” Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson said.

“We hope that the mechanisms will enable clubs to sign players even if they are either unlikely or not available.

“Because having them around the BBL and ready if available, is a really important part of the competition for us.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.