A TV camera at a Big Bash League game.
The Big Bash League will feature 18 fewer games under the new $1.5b TV deal for Australian cricket. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

BBL reduced in $1.5 billion TV rights deal

Scott Bailey January 3, 2023

Cricket Australia will reduce the length of the Big Bash League season by 18 matches after inking a new $1.512 billion TV rights deal with Foxtel and Seven.

Under the terms of the agreement announced on Tuesday, cricket will remain on the two networks until the end of 2030-31 with Foxtel again retaining the rights to all matches.

Seven will continue to broadcast all men’s Tests and women’s internationals, as well as the majority of BBL matches.

The free-to-air network will also drop its legal action against Cricket Australia (CA), after previously complaining about the state of the BBL.

The deal represents a 10.5 per cent cash uplift on the previous six-year contract, and comes after CA knocked back interest from Network 10 and Paramount.

The biggest change will come in the Big Bash League once the deal takes shape from 2024-25.

The schedule will reduce from 61 games to 43, with clubs to play 10 regular-season games each rather than the current 14.

“We are delighted to be continuing our broadcast partnership with the Foxtel Group and Seven under an improved deal,” Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

“The quality and reach of the Foxtel Group and Seven’s cricket production is first class and the outstanding service they provide cricket fans was a strong consideration in our decision to continue with this successful partnership.”

The deal will include Foxtel having rights to a Super Saturday series of the Big Bash League, while Seven will show 33 of the BBL fixtures.

Seven will also be able to stream matches on 7Plus as part of the digital rights.

