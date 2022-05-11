BBL’s Heat cut ties with six-hitter Lynn

Chris Lynn’s time in teal is over after Brisbane Heat didn’t offer the BBL’s all-time leading six-hitter a new contract.

The veteran batsman was an inaugural member of the franchise and last season became the first male player to reach 100 games for a single club.

Such was Lynn’s status he penned a five-year deal reportedly worth $1 million, dubbed the biggest deal in BBL history in 2017.

Lynn relinquished the captaincy last season after diminishing returns and recurring shoulder injuries.

But he failed to recapture his best form last season – Lynn hit a career-worst 215 runs at 17.91 in his 12 innings and only passed fifty once as the Heat finished the tournament in seventh with just three wins.

Queensland Cricket recruitment and retention boss Ian Healy said it was time to move on.

“Chris Lynn will be missed by thousands, however, the decision we have made as a club is about building on the legacy that he leaves as a foundation player, captain and ambassador for the Heat,” former Test wicketkeeper Healy said.

“We thank Heat members, fans, corporate partners and sponsors for their wholehearted support of ‘Lynny’ and recognising his great performances over the past 11 seasons.

“He holds a very special place in our history.”

Lynn, 32, has signalled he is far from done though by signing earlier this month with English county Northamptonshire Steelbacks to play in the domestic T20 competition for the first time.

The Heat’s decision opens the door for a rival franchise to swoop, with clubs currently able to have non-binding discussions with players until the contracting embargo lifts.