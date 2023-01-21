AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kurtley Beale
Rugby star Kurtley Beale was arrested over an alleged sexual assault at Bondi last year. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Beale bailed after sex assault charges

Finbar O'Mallon January 21, 2023

High-profile rugby union player Kurtley Beale has been granted bail by a Sydney court after being charged over an alleged sexual assault.

The 34-year-old Wallabies winger was ordered on Saturday to surrender his passport, not contact witnesses and to report to police daily after appearing in Parramatta Local Court.

Beale was arrested on Friday and held in custody over an alleged incident in Sydney’s east on December 17 last year.

He faces four charges, including sexual intercourse without consent, inciting another to sexually touch without consent and two counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

The Australia international has been suspended from all rugby with immediate effect.

The charges came after police received a report that a 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a licensed premises on Beach Road, Bondi Beach.

Beale was arrested in a vehicle stop in Kingsford just before 2.30pm on Friday before being taken to Waverley Police Station for questioning.

In a statement, Rugby Australia said Beale had been suspended pending the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

“This step follows Mr Beale’s arrest and subsequent charge with serious criminal offences, and is in line with Rugby Australia’s professional player code of conduct,” it said.

Beale, who has played 95 times for his country, took part in a 44-man Wallabies training camp on the Gold Coast last week.

He recently returned to Australia ahead of the Super Rugby season for the NSW Waratahs after several years playing in France.

Beale, who is from NSW, has spent most of his more than decade-long career with the Waratahs, aside from a brief spell with the Melbourne Rebels.

He is due back in court in March.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.