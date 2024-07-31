Beaugrand wins, triathlons go ahead after Seine drama

A strong River Seine current, not water quality, appears to have been the biggest problem for Olympic women’s triathlon competitors.

Cassandre Beaugrand of France won Wednesday morning’s race in Paris with the sport finally able to set aside days of uncertainty due to water pollution concerns.

Australians Sophie Linn and Natalie Van Coevorden said they struggled with the Seine current.

Overnight and morning rain also made conditions treacherous on the bike and Van Coevorden was lucky not to be caught up in a crash that felled several other competitors.

Bacteria levels in the Seine forced a postponement of the men’s race from Tuesday to after the women’s race, but Van Coevorden said that wasn’t the issue.

“It was more about the current than the actual dirtiness of the water by the end,” she said.

“It was way stronger than the test event last year. I think that really caught us off guard on the first lap but everyone was kind of panicking a bit.

“I got drowned about 100 times in that swim so I probably drank about 10 bottles of water. But we’ve got the right medical staff to get us on top of it and back to racing on Monday (in the mixed team relay).”

Linn agreed it was the strongest current she has been confronted with in a swim.

Van Coevorden said a group of triathletes crashed in front of her on the bike and she had to briefly stop, but otherwise she was unharmed.

Linn added: I don’t really have any words for for the last two hours that we just experienced.

“That was every single possible adverse weather condition, you know, a high current, rain, heat, humidity like it was just everything and the crowds – just incredibly overwhelming and incredibly special.”

Beaugrand broke clear in the last 2km to win the 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run in one hour 54 minutes 55 seconds, with Swiss Julie Derron six seconds behind for silver.

British star Beth Potter was another nine seconds back for the bronze and Emma Lombardi, also from France, was the other member of the lead group and finished fourth.

Australian Natalie Van Coevorden finished 42nd in the Olympic women’s triathlon. Image by Iain McGregor/AAP PHOTOS

Linn finished 21st and Van Coevorden was 42nd out of 51 finishers, with several competitors crashing out on the bike.

After days of delays and uncertainty because of the water quality issue, with two pre-race swim sessions in the river cancelled and then the men’s race postponed, race day dawned with World Triathlon announcing “we will swim” on social media through its X channel.

We will swim 😤 pic.twitter.com/fJR5UVpn2B — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) July 31, 2024 Finally, the Olympic triathlons are going ahead.

Paris Games organisers said early on Wednesday that latest tests of the water showed compliance with quality standards, allowing the swims to be held in the river.

That was despite overnight rain, which persisted until shortly before the women’s start.