AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Treasurer Jim Chalmers
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will tell the NT business crowd the budget position is better than forecast. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Beefed-up budget surplus to bolster nation’s buffers

Poppy Johnston June 28, 2023

Australia is tracking comfortably towards its first budget surplus in 15 years and it’s likely to be more convincing than initially predicted.

With the financial year almost over, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the 2023/24 surplus is likely to eclipse the slender $4.2 billion forecast in the May budget.

“I’m pleased to say that two days out from the end of the financial year, we’re still on track,” Dr Chalmers will say on Wednesday.

“In fact, we’re in a significantly better position than we forecast.”

The treasurer will tell the Northern Territory Property Council breakfast on Wednesday the surplus and budget management will help rebuild the nation’s buffers and take heat out of the economy to combat inflation.

“A better budget position will help us to build a better economy, and a better country – one that gives working people the security, stability and prosperity they deserve,” he will say.

A combination of higher revenues and lower payments has paved the way for the first budget surplus in 15 years, but the budget’s time in the black is likely to be fleeting.

The budget is expected to return to deficits after this financial year as commodity prices fall and the labour market cools, although the size of these forecast deficits has shrunk compared to earlier predictions.

The treasurer will also touch on the primary challenge facing the nation’s economy, high inflation, ahead of the release of the May monthly consumer price index.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is due to publish the monthly inflation update on Wednesday.

The CPI, along with retail sales data due later in the week, will be the final pieces of the economic puzzle that will inform the Reserve Bank’s July interest rate decision.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.