Beleaguered NSW govt returns to parliament

NSW parliament resumes on Tuesday with an embattled minority government attempting to stop a series of scandals from running all the way to the March election.

The NSW Liberals – governing in coalition with the Nationals – also need a new deputy leader, almost certain to be Treasurer Matt Kean.

The choice was effectively made for them on Monday.

The first and only other Liberal to put their hand up, Transport and Veterans Minister David Elliott, put it back down hours after Mr Kean confirmed he would seek the deputy leadership.

“In accordance with (Premier Dominic Perrottet’s) wishes I don’t think I’ll be putting my name forward,” Mr Elliott told Sydney radio 2GB.

Penrith MP Stuart Ayres resigned as deputy and as a minister last week after it emerged he may have breached the ministerial code of conduct.

Mr Ayres and former fair trading minister Eleni Petinos could both be working on their Dorothy Dixer’s come question time.

He goes to the backbench after more than eight years as a minister, while Ms Petinos faces an easier adjustment after less than eight months in cabinet.

After defending Ms Petinos as bullying allegations emerged from her office, Mr Perrottet booted the minister following further information about her conduct.

He could face questions over the specifics of that information from an opposition and crossbench currently spoilt for choice on which scandals to pursue.

Mr Perrottet became premier in October after Gladys Berejiklian stepped down amid a corruption investigation yet to be resolved..

Her former deputy premier John Barilaro’s separate but near-simultaneous resignation has presented problems after he was appointed as senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas.

He resigned within two weeks of his appointment becoming public in June, noting it had become “untenable”.

Questions persist on how he won the role in the first place.

The public accountability committee’s inquiry into Mr Barilaro’s appointment heard from the man himself on Monday.

He said the inquiry has failed to produce any evidence he had done anything wrong, but he regretted ever applying for the job.

The inquiry is separate to a Department of Premier and Cabinet review of the appointment, a draft of which already prompted Mr Ayres’ resignation.

Labor is seeking to expand the scope of the inquiry to other overseas trade and investment postings, which it has promised to abolish if it wins in March.

There are also reports on devastating flooding that hit the state this year that need dealing with.

The premier has received a report from former NSW chief scientist Mary O’Kane and former police commissioner Mick Fuller, but is yet to release it as promised.

The final report from a parliamentary committee’s separate inquiry into the state’s flood response will be tabled on Tuesday.

The coalition has ruled NSW since a landslide 2011 election victory, but is approaching the end of its third term in minority government after the Liberals ejected two members of that landslide.

Now independents, Kiama MP Gareth Ward is facing sexual assault charges while Drummoyne MP John Sidoti was recently found corrupt by the state’s watchdog.

The premier said in July he would seek to suspend Mr Sidoti from parliament after he refused to resign over the corrupt conduct finding he has vowed to fight.

The seat of Bega was lost to Labor for the first time in February at a by-election sparked by the resignation of Andrew Constance.