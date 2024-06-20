AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ben King of the Suns.
In-form Suns forward Ben King will miss the round-15 clash against the Dockers due to a knee injury. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Ben King ruled out for Suns, Port swing the axe

Justin Chadwick June 20, 2024

Gold Coast have welcomed back Wil Powell from his five-match suspension for Sunday’s clash with Fremantle, but star spearhead Ben King has been ruled out.

In other big selection news, Essendon have added fit-again ruckman Sam Draper to their extended squad, West Coast forward Oscar Allen and Geelong veteran Patrick Dangerfield are also back, while ruck recruit Ivan Soldo was among the four axings at Port Adelaide.

Powell was handed his hefty suspension for directing a homophobic slur at an opponent during Gold Coast’s loss to the Brisbane Lions on May 5.

“He’s learned some lessons … and went through some good education,” Suns coach Damien Hardwick said.

“He’s a player that we’ve missed. He’s very good at all facets of the game. I can’t wait to see him play on the weekend.”

Wil Powell of Gold Coast (centre).
 Wil Powell (centre) returns for Gold Coast after his five-match ban. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

The news isn’t as good for King, who has kicked 38 goals this season but will miss due to the knee injury he suffered at training last Saturday.

Suns co-captain Jarrod Witts is back from injury, while Brayden Fiorini, Nick Holman and Jed Walter were all dropped.

Fremantle lost Michael Walters (hamstring) and axed Josh Draper in the wake of last week’s 67-point loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Dockers defender Heath Chapman is expected to return from hamstring soreness.

Port Adelaide have swung the axe in the wake of last week’s loss to GWS, dropping Soldo, Quinton Narkle, Dylan Williams and Francis Evans.

Willie Rioli returns from a calf injury, while mid-season draftee Logan Evans has been named for his AFL debut.

Jordon Sweet replaces Soldo and Jeremy Finlayson comes back in to give Port another marking option in attack.

Zak Butters will play after overturning his one-match ban at the AFL Tribunal.

Power forward Charlie Dixon fronted the SANFL Tribunal this week in a bid to downgrade his three-match ban for a dangerous bump down to two matches, but it failed.

Port announced on Thursday they will be challenging that decision, with the appeal to take place on Friday.

The Bombers have added Draper, Mason Redman, Xavier Duursma and Nate Caddy to their extended squad for Sunday’s meeting with West Coast.

Sam Draper (left) is back in action for the Bombers.
 Fit-again ruckman Sam Draper (left) will take his place in the Bombers’ extended squad. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS 

The Eagles are still without Tim Kelly (hip) and Harley Reid (suspension), but Allen’s return will add extra firepower to an already-tall forward line featuring Jake Waterman, Jack Darling and Bailey Williams.

Jayden Hunt is likely to return from a toe injury, but Dom Sheed (hamstring) is out.

Tyler Brockman, who was charged by police with reckless driving last month, was named on the extended bench.

Geelong star Dangerfield is back for Friday night’s blockbuster against Carlton, alongside Zach Tuohy and Ollie Henry.

Carlton get back Orazio Fantasia.

As revealed on Wednesday, the Giants will be without star defender Sam Taylor (ruptured testicle) for an indefinite period, while Nick Haynes has also been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with ladder leaders Sydney.

Max Gruzewski, the No.22 pick from the 2022 national draft, will make his AFL debut, while Lachie Ash and James Peatling return for GWS.

Melbourne have handed an AFL debut to Kynan Brown as well as recalling Koltyn Tholstrup and Adam Tomlinson for Saturday’s match against North Melbourne.

The Kangaroos are bolstered by the return of Jy Simpkin.

