AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons.
Australian NBA star Ben Simmons was traded to Brooklyn after a messy fall-out in Philadelphia. Image by AP PHOTO
  • NBA

Ben Simmons opens up on his NBA woes

Murray Wenzel September 23, 2022

Ben Simmons has addressed his infamous passed-up dunk and subsequent Philadelphia exit with rare candour as the Australian nears an NBA return with Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old missed all of last season following a messy fall-out in Philadelphia, eventually traded to the Nets in a deal that saw James Harden head to the 76ers.

Simmons opened up on the experience to former teammate JJ Redick in his The Old Man & the Three podcast, detailing his mental health battle, back injury, trade request and the build-up of tension that led to his decision not to dunk against Atlanta in the game seven finals loss against the Hawks.

“I’m thinking, ‘OK, quick pass, he’s (teammate Matisse Thybulle) going to flush it’, not knowing how much space there was,” he said.

“I was just like, ‘OK, f**k, now we’ve got to go make another play’.

“I didn’t realise how everyone’s posting (on social media); I’m like, ‘It was that big?’.

“It looks terrible … when I look at it now I’m like, ‘Man I should have just f***ing punched that s**t. 

“I can live with that (but) everyone’s trying to kill me over one play.”

Simmons reached a settlement after the 76ers withheld almost $US20 million ($A30 million) of his salary for not playing, the three-time All-Star citing mental health issues.

He said the public mocking of his shooting struggles had subconsciously triggered those demons.

“This started building up and I’m like, ‘They’re saying I can’t. Should I not? I’m f***ing confused now’,” he said.

“It did f*** with me a lot. 

“You’re hearing it all the time from everybody. You’re like, ‘Get off my case. I do other stuff too. I’m guarding the best players’ … I don’t think people respect that enough.”

Simmons told the podcast coach Doc Rivers and some teammates did not offer the support he needed when he was not mentally prepared to play, forcing him to practise after requesting a trade and arriving late to their 2021 training camp.

“It seems like everyone’s just trying to mess with me now,” he recalled. 

“I’m getting fined for not lifting weights, but physically I’m one of the strongest guys on the team.  

“Obviously, I didn’t handle things the right way. But also the team didn’t either, and the people who had that power.”

Simmons clarified that his practice jersey, not a phone, was in his pocket when cameras captured him running drills during his only full session with the Sixers last season.

And he said his back issue, which eventually required surgery after he was unable to suit-up for a touted Nets debut, was initially suffered “going up some stairs”.

Simmons is expected to suit-up for opening night next month for a Brooklyn team that can still call on stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, as well as the Australian’s compatriot Patty Mills, on the roster.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.