Bert Newton
Television personality Bert Newton died aged 83 on November 30. Image by Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS
  • funeral

Bert Newton’s Vic funeral details revealed

AAP November 5, 2021

Australian entertainment legend Bert Newton will be farewelled by hundreds of family and friends at a state funeral in Melbourne next week.

The man affectionately known as “Moonface” died aged 83 on November 30 at a private Melbourne clinic after his leg was amputated in May due to a life-threatening infection.

The Victorian government has confirmed the already-announced state funeral for the four-time gold Logie award-winning entertainer will be held at East Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral on November 12.

“A fixture of Australian television, Bert brought his wit and energy into our homes over many decades,” the Department of Premier and Cabinet said on Friday.

“He was an entertainer in every sense of the word and this send-off will honour his legacy.

“Family, friends and colleagues will be able to attend the state funeral service to celebrate Bert’s life and reflect on his contribution to the entertainment industry, numerous charities and the state of Victoria.”

Members of the public won’t be able to attend due to COVID-safe requirements, but can watch the service via an online stream.

Family and friends planning to attend must check in and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and are asked to consider a donation to VMCH’s O’Neill House – an end-of-life care centre in Prahran – in lieu of floral tributes.

Melbourne-born Newton started in the radio business aged 12 and scaled the heights of Australian entertainment on stage and screen.

Alongside Graham Kennedy and Don Lane he was part of a trio known as the kings of Australian television.

His TV credits included In Melbourne Tonight, The Graham Kennedy Show, The Don Lane Show, Good Morning Australia, New Faces, Bert’s Family Feud and 20 to 1.

On stage he played roles in the musicals Wicked, Annie, Grease and as narrator in The Rocky Horror Show.

Newton is survived by Patti, his wife of more than 46 years, children Lauren and Matthew, and grandchildren.

