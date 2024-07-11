AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Best
Bradman Best (c) has trained away from his NSW teammates again in the lead-up to Origin III. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Best sits out NSW training again as Suaalii returns

Scott Bailey July 11, 2024

Bradman Best has trained away from his NSW State of Origin teammates for a second straight day as he battles hamstring tightness.

Best did not warm up with the Blues on Thursday, ahead of an opposed session against St Marys’ Ron Massey Cup side in the Blue Mountains.

NSW officials hope the centre will be fine to resume proper training on Saturday, after scans cleared him of any serious injury this week.

The signs were at least positive with no signs of strapping on his right hamstring, but it did lead to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii returning to Blues camp to assist with the opposed session.

Suaalii has completed his four-match ban for hitting Reece Walsh high in Origin I, but cannot be called into the Blues side unless there is a fresh injury.

Under NRL rules, players cannot be brought in to feature in an Origin match from outside the 20-man squad, without an exemption due to an injury suffered in camp.

Best’s ailment would not qualify as one, given he felt the hamstring tightness before the squad was named and it is therefore a pre-existing injury.

The Blues trained with a loud speaker of crowd noises blaring from the sideline, preparing players for the Suncorp Stadium atmosphere.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.