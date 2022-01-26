Beth Mooney cleared for Ashes Test clash

Beth Mooney will play an Ashes Test on a diet of soup and milkshakes after being cleared to return from a broken jaw.

Mooney will walk out for Australia against England on Thursday in Canberra – less than two weeks after suffering a broken jaw.

She has since had surgery, while returning to the nets three days later in a bid to play in the sole Test of the series.

It comes as Australia vow to show the same determination to pursue the win on the field, eager to retain the urn with a win in the Test rather than take a conservative approach and be happy with a draw.

But while all eyes will be on Mooney on the field, medical staff will work around the clock off it to ensure she has the energy to get through the four-day match without eating solid foods.

“She said she’s able to eat unlimited amounts of ice cream,” captain Meg Lanning said.

“So she’s pretty happy with that. Otherwise it’s soups, a few milkshakes and thickshakes.

“It’s pretty incredible.

“Right from the moment she got hit she was pretty positive about the whole situation.

“To be coming back to play international cricket around a week after having jaw surgery is pretty inspirational for the group.”

Lanning was coy on Wednesday on whether Mooney would open alongside Alyssa Healy, or drop down the order with Rachael Haynes another option at the top.

Ellyse Perry will also return for Australia after being dropped for the Twenty20s.

Australia enter the Test with a 4-2 lead in the series, with four points up for grabs and three ODIs to follow worth two points each.

It means a win in the four-day Test will be enough for Australia to retain the Ashes as the current holders.

A draw would mean England need to win all three ODIs to reclaim the trophy, while an England victory in the Test would mean the tourists only need to be victorious in one 50-over match.

The scenario has prompted suggestions Australia would be better off taking the conservative approach in Canberra and settling for a draw, particularly with rain expected.

But Lanning said she would not adopt that approach, even with the last four women’s Tests played worldwide a draw.

“We’re coming here to win. There’s no doubt about that,” a defiant Lanning said.

“That’s all we’ve spoken about over the past few days. Coming here and how can we best set up a victory.

“England are coming to do the same thing. So it’s certainly not going to be easy. We’re going to have to grind it out through certain periods of the game.

“But that’s the way we’re approaching it.”