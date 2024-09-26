Better days ahead for borrowers despite financial risks

Australians are well positioned to ride out economic challenges like inflation, but external threats such as cyber attacks threaten financial stability, the nation’s central bank has warned.

Despite sticky inflation and high interest rates, households remain resilient, the Reserve Bank of Australia said in its half-yearly financial stability review released on Thursday.

A small but growing group of borrowers are experiencing financial stress in advanced economies, including Australia, but easing inflation and subsequently lower interest rates are expected to help households keep up with mortgage payments.

“While a small but rising share of Australian households are falling behind on their mortgage repayments, the vast majority of borrowers continue to be able to service their debts and most have maintained, if not added, to their mortgage buffers,” the review said.

Insolvencies are still only slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

Most mortgage holders have seen minimum payments increase by 30-60 per cent since May 2022, but while home loan arrears have risen slightly, less than one per cent of owner-occupiers are more than 90 days behind their payments, in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Higher-leveraged borrowers, such as investors with multiple properties, have been hit harder by rising interest rates than less leveraged groups, such as first home buyers.

Household disposable incomes have dropped to their lowest levels in at least six years, but recent tax cuts and easing inflation are expected to cause conditions to improve.

“Annual inflation was 2.7% in August, down from 3.5% in July, and is the lowest reading since August 2021,” Michelle Marquardt, ABS head of prices statistics Visit https://t.co/eWpz5SMDV7 pic.twitter.com/w1FoQ6j0w9 — Australian Bureau of Statistics (@ABSStats) September 25, 2024

Monthly inflation data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed headline price growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in the 12 months to August.

Underlying inflation also eased but was still running higher than the RBA’s target range at 3.4 per cent.

Low unemployment in a tight labour market meant most households were well-placed to service their debt given they had maintained reliable income streams.

The situation was similarly benign for most businesses, which continue to manage pressures to cash flow and balance sheets, aided by their strong starting financial positions before inflation ran rampant.

However, challenging conditions for many firms, especially small businesses, and the removal of pandemic-era supports have resulted in a sharp increase in insolvencies, albeit from a low base.

Small businesses continue to do it tough despite a moderation in inflation. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS

Banks also remain in relatively good shape.

Their high financial buffers – a result of tighter lending restrictions imposed in the wake of the global financial crisis – mean loan books are generally healthy and capable of withstanding the slight uptick in arrears.

Where the RBA saw risks to the stability of the global financial system, it found they came from outside the system itself.

As well as the growing threat from climate change and geopolitical fragmentation, increasing digital complexity leaves financial systems exposed to disruptions from cyber attacks and other IT shutdowns.

Although it had a limited impact on the economy, the recent CrowdStrike outage in July, which hit an estimated 8.5 million devices worldwide, showed the potential risks a larger meltdown could pose.

Additionally, optimistic financial markets could be at risk of a painful correction if their bullish expectations of a soft landing are not met.

Finally, slowing growth in China – Australia’s largest trading partner – could spill over to the Australian economy and the rest of the world, as a result of reduced demand for commodities and goods and services.

The review comes as an OECD economic outlook said Australia’s economy was on track to grow by 1.1 per cent in 2024 and 1.8 per cent in 2025, below the average of G20 nations.

The body forecast global growth is expected to stabilise at 3.2 per cent in the same period.

“Significant” risks remain despite the global economy’s resilience and inflation moderating, said the OECD, which also warned geopolitical tensions could damage investment.