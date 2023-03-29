Beveridge identifies McInerney as a Lions midfield key

Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney has caught the attention of Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge ahead of the AFL clash at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs are in an early-season slump, losing their opening two games, and the media heat is on Beveridge before Thursday night’s contest.

The Lions by contrast are coming off a great win over Melbourne, where they led by 40 points before play was suspended because of a power outage.

Melbourne jumped Brisbane once play resumed and reduced the margin to only 11 points, but it was still an impressive performance.

Demons captain Max Gawn said they were “mauled” at the stoppages and that will be a major test for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs lost to Melbourne in round one and were upset last week by St Kilda.

Beveridge said McInerney was a big part of how the Lions did so well against a Melbourne midfield featuring stars such as Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney.

“We all rate Melbourne’s midfield and Viney was back in – they (Brisbane) have a number of guys going through there and a number of guys going through one of their wings, as well, who are essentially inside midfielders,” Beveridge said.

“They have some depth through there, as much as the quality of the player, and I felt McInerney was really important in that.

“He really cleared the area with some of his hit-outs … some of those centre bounces, he ‘spiked’ them a long way and cleared the interior of influential types (like) Petracca, Oliver and Viney.

“That really helped Brisbane a lot, but they were really impressive.”

The Bulldogs have reacted to their sluggish start to the season by dropping three players among four changes.

Sam Darcy, Rhylee West and Toby McLean are out, while Taylor Duryea is ill.

Adam Treloar (hamstring) and Rory Lobb (ankle) were named to return and Arthur Jones will make his AFL debut as Jason Johannisen also is back in the seniors.

The Lions lost experienced defender Daniel Rich (quad) and Kaidean Coleman will take his place.