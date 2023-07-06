Beveridge says big Magpies clash a ‘great opportunity’

Luke Beveridge wants a return to the grit that kick-started the Western Bulldogs’ AFL season when they host top side Collingwood in a blockbuster Friday night clash.

After dropping three games, the Bulldogs have won their last two and will fancy themselves against the Magpies in front of a sold-out Marvel Stadium crowd.

Bulldogs defender Ed Richards returns from a hamstring injury, while Collingwood will be without injured duo Brayden Maynard and Brody Mihocek.

The big inclusion for Collingwood is star utility Jordan De Goey, who returns from his three-week suspension.

Beveridge has noted his side’s outstanding round-three win over Brisbane at the same venue, when they were in early-season trouble.

They had come off solid losses to Melbourne and St Kilda, with the performance against the Saints in particular disturbing the Bulldogs.

But Jamarra Ugle-Hagan famously responded to racist abuse from a fan the week before with five goals and the Bulldogs upset Brisbane by 14 points.

They are now sixth and a win over Collingwood could put them into the top four.

“Friday night lights and playing the ‘Pies – what another great opportunity,” Beveridge said on Thursday.

“We feel like beating Brisbane at Marvel … how dour we were and committed we were, it’s set us off on a pretty good path.

“If we can challenge the ‘Pies, that will give us some more belief.”

Richards has not played since round 12 and Beveridge is confident the speedy backman is ready, despite being slightly ahead of schedule.

“It is a fraction early … he’s ticked everything off, he’s worked extremely hard and he’s done enough training in his preparation to be ready,” Beveridge said.

“Ed doesn’t lose much – he’s high in endurance and speed, so hopefully we don’t get any recurrences.

“It’s the first significant soft-tissue (injury) for him.”

This will be the first time the two sides have played since the Bulldogs beat Collingwood by eight goals in round nine last season.

“It’s a good test for us, to see how we come up,” Beveridge said.

While Collingwood’s attack will miss Mihocek, Beveridge noted it is greater than the sum of its parts.

“We’re going to have headaches with the blend down there,” he said.

“It’s probably a smaller, agile, nimble forward line than some other teams, where you can’t necessarily hang your hat on having anchor key forwards who you can play against.

“So we’ll need to do it our own way.”

Likewise, Beveridge said the Bulldogs needed to be careful with how much attention they devote to in-form utility Nick Daicos.

“The important thing is whatever you do, it doesn’t pull you apart,” Beveridge said.

“So you mention Nick Daicos and you go to Jordan De Goey in another breath – you have to set your sights on the collective.”