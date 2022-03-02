Biden thanks Australia for Ukraine support

US President Joe Biden has thanked Australia for banding together with the free world to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

In his first State of the Union address, Mr Biden said Russian president Vladimir Putin is more isolated from the world than ever before due to the range of sanctions imposed by Western nations and blocs.

“The free world is holding him (Putin) accountable along with 27 members of the European Union … as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand,” he said.

He said military, economic and humanitarian assistance would help Ukraine in its “fight for freedom”.

“Putin has unleashed violence and chaos. But while he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.”

The first 12 minutes of the address focused on the conflict in Ukraine, with Mr Biden announcing the closure of US airspace to all Russian aircraft.

Thirty million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserve will also be released, as will a further 30 million from the reserves of 30 countries around the world, Mr Biden said.

Earlier in the day, the head of Australia’s defence force pledged to stand united with other nations in support of Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

In his first public comments since forces invaded Ukraine, Australian Defence Force chief General Angus Campbell said Russia’s actions were illegal.

“Your ADF stands with our allies and partners in condemning the unprovoked attack on the people of Ukraine,” he said on Twitter.

“Australia will provide military assistance and medical supplies to support Ukraine’s defence following Russia’s illegal invasion.”

It followed Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty meeting with US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks to discuss the bolstering of information sharing through the new trilateral AUKUS security partnership, which includes the United Kingdom.

Australia’s provision of $70 million worth of lethal and non-lethal military aid to Ukraine was also discussed.

The bulk of the package will be used to fund missiles and ammunition, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday.

However, the prime minister did not specify what weapons would be supplied due to national security concerns.

A further $35 million will be spent on humanitarian aid, including food, water, medicine and shelter.

The $35 million was described as an “opening contribution” as the conflict continues, with Defence Minister Peter Dutton labelling a Russian take over of Ukraine all but inevitable.

Mr Dutton said although Russia’s mission had so far been frustrated by the “heroic” resistance shown by Ukrainians, the sheer weight of force wielded by Moscow cannot be ignored.

“Hopefully (Russia’s) force is repelled eventually – but at the moment, when you see capital cities being encircled, it is difficult to see a different outcome,” he told Sky News on Wednesday.

Satellite imagery has also revealed a Russian convoy of vehicles and tanks stretching over 64 kilometres transiting through Ukraine.

“Russian soldiers – as we know through history – are a very brutal force, and the carnage we’re seeing right across the Ukraine is very confronting and it’s going to intensify,” Mr Dutton said.

Russian commanders have intensified their infiltration of Ukrainian urban areas, warning Kyiv residents to flee their homes and deploying rockets on the city of Kharkiv.

Mr Dutton said China’s President Xi Jinping could stop the progress of Mr Putin’s troops.

“The pressure really should be on President Xi to pick up that phone and, instead of offering comfort, offering words of direction to President Putin that he should withdraw from the Ukraine as quickly as possible,” he said.