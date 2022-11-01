AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOUSING STOCK
Mortgage holders are bracing for higher repayments in the wake of another RBA rate hike. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Big banks start passing on rate rise

Poppy Johnston November 2, 2022

The seventh interest rate hike in a row will put more pressure on mortgage holders, with NAB the first of the big banks to pass on the 0.25 percentage point lift to its home loan customers.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted interest rates by another 25 basis points, taking the official cash rate to 2.85 per cent. 

Provided lenders pass on the hike to borrowers, the latest interest rate hike will add more than $114 to monthly repayments for a typical $750,000 mortgage.

Numbers crunched by Compare the Market found the cumulative 275 basis points in rate hikes since May will add around $1205 to the average 30-year $750,000 loan. 

“Unfortunately, there aren’t many winners this Melbourne Cup Day with another whack to the household budget when we’re already feeling the pinch,” Compare the Market’s Stephen Zeller said.

A survey by the comparison outfit found 50 per cent of Australians were worried they wouldn’t be able to afford rising mortgage and rental payments in the next year. 

Borrowers may suffer when interest rates rise but savers enjoy a boost to the interest rate on their savings accounts if banks pass on the hikes.

NAB has not yet announced higher rates for savers.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said NAB was likely waiting to see what the other big banks would do.

“By keeping quiet on savings rates NAB is strategically holding its cards close to its chest, waiting for the other three big banks to reveal their hands,” she said.

“Let’s hope the other three big banks come to the party for savers and pass on the full RBA hike.”

