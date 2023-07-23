AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jason Day driving at Open final day
Jason Day driving on the soggy final day of the British Open as he finished joint second at Hoylake. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • golf

Big day for Jason Day, back soaring as Open runner-up

Ian Chadband July 24, 2023

Jason Day couldn’t quite make it Jason’s day.

Yet the rejuvenated Australian golfing superstar was still delighted to be back in the major championship dust-up at the British Open, finishing in a four-way tie for the runner’s-up spot at Royal Liverpool on Sunday.

While American Brian Harman was running away with the Claret Jug in the driving rain, winning by six strokes, his pursuers were effectively locked in their own battle for second place and Queenslander Day ended up duelling with Korean Tom Kim, Austrian Sepp Straka and Spain’s Jon Rahm for second. 

After a final-round two-under par 69, the 35-year-old from Beaudesert ended up tied at seven under with the trio, his best finish at a major since finishing second at the PGA in 2016 when he was the reigning champion. 

Day knew, like the rest of Harman’s pursuers, that only a collapse of Greg Norman-like proportions from the American would offer him the opportunity of a second major triumph.

But as Harman showed no signs of cracking, his distant chasers ended up in what almost felt like a different tournament – and Day never yielded on a trying, rainy day as he attempted to recapture his glory days as world No.1.

It didn’t start too well when he missed the green at the third and the seventh, bogeying both holes, with only a birdie at the fifth with a five-footer offering some respite.

But his round really took off just before the turn. An approach to nine foot at the eighth at last enabled him to convert a birdie chance, but the real bonus came at the following short hole when, after missing the green, he delivered one of the shots of the day – a wedge chip from 33 feet that flew over a bunker and rolled into the hole.

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith bowed out from his spell as Champion Golfer of the Year with a smile in the rain after firing a final-round 73 to finish at one over.

“It was awesome being back. I would have liked to have done a better job at defending it, but, yeah, just wasn’t my week this week,” said the 29-year-old.

“I can’t wait to get back here next year and give it another crack. It’s golf that I’ve learned to love,” he added, while wet through.

Adam Scott completed his 23rd Open championship with his best round of a frustrating week, shooting a two-under 69 to put him at one over. 

His round featured a spectacular chip in from a bunker at the fourth for an eagle and ended with two straight birdies. 

The big let-down for the Australian challenge came with Min Woo Lee’s last-round slump to finish at two over. 

After lying tied for fourth with Day at halfway, the rising star from Perth looked wet, bedraggled and just a bit fed up as his three last-round birdies were offset by dropped shots at seven other holes in his 75.

“It was pretty brutal out there. Didn’t really have the mindset of it being that wet for that long. All day we pretty much had the umbrella up. It wasn’t easy,” he said.

After his recent fifth place finish at the US Open, this was a bit sobering. “I guess the takeaway is I can get in contention the first two rounds and then the weekend was obviously not that good, so it’s more just the technical game I’ve got to work on.”

