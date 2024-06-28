AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A general view of housing stock in Perth
A $1 billion federal package will help fund the infrastructure needed for new housing developments. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Billion-dollar boost to pave the way for new housing

Andrew Brown June 28, 2024

States and territories will be gifted an extra $1 billion from the federal government to help boost housing supply.

The funding, announced in May’s federal budget, has been set aside for jurisdictions to build infrastructure needed for new housing, such as roads, energy and sewerage facilities.

The housing support program funding, paid to jurisdictions on Friday, will set aside $304 million for projects in NSW, $248 million in Victoria, $199 million in Queensland and $105 million in Western Australia.

A housing construction site
 Federal infrastructure funding is expected to help speed up construction of new dwellings. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

The South Australian government will receive $67.4 million as part of the housing package while Tasmania, the NT and the ACT will each get $25 million.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the money would help build houses sooner.

“It will build the roads, energy and water we need for new homes because building more homes will make housing more affordable whether you’re building, renting or buying,” he said.

States and territories would be given until September to detail how the funding would be spent.

Housing Minister Julie Collins said the infrastructure money would help pave the way for targets of 1.2 million new homes in the next five years.

“Our government is working with states and territories to help build more homes because this is the best way to address Australia’s housing challenges,” she said.

“We know we need the right infrastructure to get homes on the ground more quickly, which is exactly what this new funding will help deliver.”

Australian Greens member for Griffith Max Chandler-Mather
 Market rent is too expensive for most people, Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

It comes as the federal opposition and Greens team up to block the government’s legislation for a build-to-rent program.

The scheme would give investors extra tax incentives in a bid to build 150,000 extra rental homes amid a chronic shortage.

The coalition and Greens used numbers in the Senate to send the proposal to an upper house inquiry that will report back in September, further delaying the proposal.

Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather said market rent was still too expensive for most people.

“Labor’s build-to-rent proposal will see property developers get tax handouts to build apartments almost no one will be able to afford,” he said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers attacked the Greens for standing in the way of the reform.

“If the Greens political party really cared about building for homes, they would have voted for the tax break that would have built tens of thousands of homes for people to rent,” he told parliament.

