NADESALINGAM FAMILY BILOELA
The Nadesalingam are back in Biloela, Queensland, for the first time since being detained in 2018. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • immigration

Biloela celebrates refugee family’s return

Nick Gibbs June 11, 2022

A full weekend of celebration awaits the family of Tamil asylum seekers after more than four years away from their home in Biloela. 

Priya and Nades Nadesalingam and their daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa are back in the central Queensland town for the first time since being detained in March 2018.

Speaking after their arrival at Thangool Airport on Friday afternoon, Priya said she was looking forward to catching up on years of missed hugs and conversations. 

“Landing here gave me a lot of hope, and it’s given me a lot of hope for my daughters,” she said through a translator. 

She said she wanted her girls to grow up with the courage and kindness shown by her town after such a long fight.

“That’s why, when I got off the plane, I just touched the land and I gave my respect to this land because it was filled with good-hearted people,” she said.

The family will attend the Flourish Festival at the Biloela Civic centre on Saturday afternoon before celebrating Tharni’s fifth birthday on Sunday.

Long Time Home To Bilo campaigner Angela Fredericks thanked supporters around the country for helping to elevate the family’s plight. 

“”All they have ever wanted is to just be a family and to just live in safety in our community. So it’s a very joyous moment,” she said on Friday.

“Australians have shown that we care. Australians have shown that we can unite … we can ignore the narrative of fear and division, and we can come together as one.”

