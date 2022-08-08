Birmingham parties Games to a close

As the curtain fell on the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham partied its heart out. Then, the Prince of Darkness reigned supreme.

After a Commonwealth Games that was quintessentially Birmingham, the closing ceremony proved the perfect tribute to the proud city.

A plethora of local artists, ranging from Dexy’s Midnight Runners to UB40. Nods to history and culture. Bhangra music. Peaky Blinders.

Then, after Prince Edward had officially closed the Games and the lights looked set to fade to black, perhaps Birmingham’s most famous export took centre stage.

Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, of Black Sabbath, made a shock appearance, shredding the party to a close before shouting out a city that has done itself proud in a Games where it has consistently put its identity front and centre.

It capped off a raucous, party-like atmosphere at Alexander Arena.

Just like the Games itself, which has enjoyed a fun atmosphere and sellout crowds, there wasn’t an empty seat among the 30,000.

Much like the opening ceremony, Birmingham’s sign-off celebrated the city’s history, diversity, culture and icons.

But there were also fireworks, dramatic light shows and a raucous party atmosphere as the locals, and the thousands of athletes on hand, delighted in a show that was proudly Birmingham to the core.

Amid a choreographed performance which re-enacted the building of the city of Birmingham, Dexy’s Midnight Runners got the party going with their 1982 hit ‘Come On Eileen’.

Then, Apache Indian performed ‘Boom Shack-A-Lak’, a song that had featured heavily on playlists at various venues across the Games.

The Australians entered the arena as reggae group Musical Youth played ‘Pass the Dutchie’, a song which recently catapulted back into prominence via an appearance on hit show ‘Stranger Things’.

Diving stalwart Melissa Wu was Australia’s flagbearer and walked out with the other flagbearers as her compatriots entered the stadium in another group.

UB40 had plenty of love for their classic ‘Red, Red Wine’, but the loudest roars were saved for when Panjabi MC played bhangra classic ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’.

The hits kept coming from there, before Birmingham officially handed the Games over to 2026 hosts Victoria.

Australia’s First Nations people were recognised after the Commonwealth Games flag was handed over to Victorian governor Linda Dessau.

Elders of the lands the Games will be held on: Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung (Melbourne), Wadawurrung (Geelong and Ballarat), Dja Dja Wurrung (Bendigo) and Gunaikurnai (Gippsland), performed a smoking ceremony.

The elders also presented carved message sticks, which represent an invitation to walk on Country in 2026, to Commonwealth Games Federation president, Dame Louise Martin DBE.

Proud Yolngu man and rapper Baker Boy performed his hit Meditjin, while dancers carried the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags as Vanessa Amorosi performed ‘Amazing’.

A montage of clips of regional Victoria played throughout the performance.

Then, with the baton officially passed on, Birmingham saved its biggest act for last.