AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Supermaxi Black Jack
Supermaxi Black Jack has won line honours in the 76th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • sailing

Black Jack claims Sydney to Hobart victory

Ethan James December 29, 2021

Supermaxi Black Jack has overcome a rocky preparation and rugged seas to take out line honours in the slowest Sydney to Hobart finish in 17 years.

The Monaco-registered 100-footer crossed the River Derwent finish line under darkness at 1:37am (AEDT) on Wednesday.

Its time of two days, 12 hours, and 37 minutes and 17 seconds was the slowest since Nicorette III’s win in 2004.

Black Jack was locked in a tussle down Tasmania’s east coast with LawConnect, which is set to finish second, and also had to fend off a surge from SHK Scallywag 100.

This year’s fleet was decimated by rough seas on Sunday and Monday, with 36 of the 88-strong starting field forced to retire.

“It was tough in the beginning. The first 30 hours were pretty rugged,” skipper Mark Bradford said.

“We had a tough race with both the other (supermaxis). We dropped Scallywag at the end for a bit but she came back and LawConnect was right there the whole way.”

Black Jack previously claimed line honours in the 628 nautical mile bluewater classic in 2009 under the name Alfa Romeo.

It finished fifth in the most recent Sydney to Hobart in 2019 and was second to Wild Oats XI by just 28 minutes in a 2018 thriller.

Owner Peter Harburg for the first time did not race with Black Jack but was at Constitution Dock in Hobart to greet his team after riding them home.

“It is very emotional. It is the grand prize of yachting in Australia. For me it’s the first time I’ve been involved in a winning team,” he said. 

“I don’t know whether I want to cry or laugh or give Mark another hug. I can’t describe it.”

Black Jack missed a chance to compete against LawConnect and SHK Scallywag 100 in the inaugural Australian maxi championship earlier this month because a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Their program had already suffered a setback when the boat’s mast broke in the Brisbane-Gladstone race in April.

“We started with a 66-footer as Black Jack and we’ve worked up to this,” Harburg said.

“We’ve won every race on the east coast of Australia and we’ve beaten every other yacht on the east coast of Australia at different times.

“But this is the prize that has eluded us all along.”

Bradford said Black Jack only suffered minor breakages in a race where many smaller competitors have reported hull damage and other serious issues.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.