AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
CHRIS BOWEN ENERGY MARKETS UPDATE
Energy Minister Chris Bowen is confident the east coast can avoid blackouts and load-shedding. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Bowen confident blackouts to be averted

Andrew Brown and Paul Osborne
June 14, 2022

Energy Minister Chris Bowen is confident the east coast can avoid blackouts and load-shedding because of the swift action of regulators. 

A perfect storm of coal-fired power station outages, high demand due to a cold snap, and problems in the global and domestic gas markets, led to fears of blackouts in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Mr Bowen said regulators had stepped in and were confident major problems could be avoided.

“It has required AEMO (the market operator) to direct generators to bid into the market to provide the energy system with electricity,” he said.

As well, some of the biggest energy users have reduced their demand.

“I do not believe there is a likely outcome at this point that there will be any requirement for load shedding, or indeed, as I said, for blackouts,” Mr Bowen said

The Australian Energy Market Operator said in a statement on Tuesday morning it had rolled out price caps in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia due to wholesale electricity prices reaching a threshold.

As a result, some generators in NSW and Queensland revised their “market availability”, which – in addition to coal plants being offline – contributed to forecast supply shortfalls on Tuesday evening.

AEMO issued market notices to encourage more generation to avoid shortfalls on Tuesday night.

“AEMO will continue to monitor reserve conditions closely in Queensland and NSW, and more broadly across the national electricity market, providing further updates should conditions change,” it said in a statement.

Mr Bowen said people would not need to turn off their heaters to ease the load on the network, but he recommended items such as swimming pool heaters and filters and outdoor lighting be switched off.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier said issues had been brewing over a longer period.

“You’ve had a decade of neglect where we have an energy grid that isn’t fit for purpose for the 21st century,” Mr Albanese told reporters in Brisbane.

“What we find is that the consequences of the former government’s failure to put in place an energy policy is being felt right now with problems in the marketplace because that certainty wasn’t available.”

The Australian Energy Regulator and competition watchdog are monitoring the situation for anti-competitive behaviour such as price gouging.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.