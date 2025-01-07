AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Fire damage at a Caulfield Racecourse grandstand.
Police are investigating a suspicious fire that has damaged a Caulfield Racecourse grandstand. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • fire

Blaze causes ‘significant’ Caulfield Racecourse damage

Holly Hales January 7, 2025

Major parts of a Caulfield Racecourse grandstand have been destroyed in a suspicious early morning fire.

Fire Rescue Victoria responded to the blaze at Station St, Caulfield East, in Melbourne’s southeast at 6.20am on Tuesday.

FRV incident controller Dennis Smith said the fire caused “significant damage” to the Norman Robinson stand and originated in a bar on the first level.

“It is timber, so it burned pretty well, also there’s a bar behind, The 1876 bar, that has also been impacted by this,” he told reporters.

“As far as the grandstands on either side, there is a little bit of water damage but no fire (damage) thankfully.

“But that stand itself is significantly impacted.”

Incident Controller Dennis Smith.
 Incident Controller Dennis Smith says desperate efforts by fire crews stopped the blaze spreading. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Smith said desperate early efforts from 17 fire crews stopped the blaze spreading any further.

“There are a lot of residents around here, but thankfully the wind wasn’t significant so it didn’t really impact (the surrounding area) as much,” he said.

Chairman of the Melbourne Racing Club John Kanga said contingency plans were in place for a race scheduled on Wednesday.

“In my perspective, it’s unlikely (to go ahead at Caulfield) and we would probably move to Mornington tomorrow,” he told reporters.

“We are gutted as a club, but we are keen to rebuild.”

Melbourne Racing Club Chairman John Kanga.
 Melbourne Racing Club Chairman John Kanga says damaged areas were among racegoers’ favourites. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Mr Kanga said the damaged areas are among racegoers’ favourites.

“Both bars are very well frequented … I can assure (members) that we will rebuild it as good or if not better than what it was,” he said.

The response was escalated to a third alarm, which indicates a significant fire, with multiple crews battling the blaze before getting it under control around 7am.

One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury in the blaze and was treated in hospital.

Victoria Police have established a crime scene at the racecourse.

“Police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Caulfield Racecourse,” a statement said.

“No one was injured and the area was evacuated safely.”

An advice level warning was in place in the nearby suburbs of Ashburton, Carnegie, Caulfield, Caulfield East, Caulfield North, Caulfield South, Glen Huntly, Glen Iris, Malvern, Malvern East, Murrumbeena and Ormond.

Traffic in the area surrounding the racecourse is expected to be affected.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.