Blues back De Koning, give MCG surface green light

Carlton coach Michael Voss is satisfied the under-fire MCG playing surface is safe as he backs in emerging star Tom De Koning to shoulder the ruck load against Geelong.

De Koning has been picked for Thursday night’s contest ahead of mature-bodied Marc Pittonet, who is available and was named among the emergencies.

In a blow for the Blues, tough midfielder George Hewett (hand) has been ruled out after failing a fitness test, while the Cats have named debutant Cooper Whyte and off-season recruit Jack Bowes to play their first games for the club.

Carlton’s ruck call comes after De Koning was outpointed by Richmond veteran Toby Nankervis in the drawn season opener.

The 23-year-old will again receive support from part-timer Jack Silvagni as he takes on a Geelong ruck division led by premiership stars Rhys Stanley and Mark Blicavs.

“(Pittonet) is ready to go … but we’re pretty happy with what Tom did,” Voss told reporters on Wednesday.

“There’s enough to like in his game that he’s shown real progress.”

Both Carlton and Geelong are yet to win in 2023, placing added importance on their round-two clash.

It falls against a backdrop of continued rumblings about the MCG playing surface following Cats star Tom Stewart’s knee injury, sustained when he slipped on the turf last week.

The setback has ruled the All-Australian defender out of Thursday night’s contest.

Voss said Carlton had done due diligence after veteran Sam Docherty revealed his fears over the MCG surface, about half of which was relaid this month following two Ed Sheeran concerts.

Docherty, who missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of ACL ruptures, said he was “extremely nervous” about playing at the ground in round one.

Docherty added he wasn’t surprised to see Stewart go down injured, noting a difference between the “hard” new turf and “soft” old grass at the famous venue.

“If we’ve got players that have expressed some concern around that, there’s obviously some individual conversation but then we need to follow it up,” Voss said.

“He (Docherty) is happy with the state of it and where we need to go next with it.

“What we need to do now is just focus on the game that we’ve got in front of us.

“There’s no better place than the MCG in the world, so we’re looking forward to the contest.”

Following Stewart’s injury, and a similar scare for young defender Sam De Koning, Geelong coach Chris Scott’s said venue operator the MCC scored an “own goal” with its management of the ground.

Scott dialled back his commentary on Wednesday but said the Cats’ hands were tied regardless of their thoughts on the surface.

“We have no choice but to trust the people charged with making that decision, and I don’t want to get involved in it at all,” Scott said.

“I’m confident that a week later it will be even better.

“At its best, it’s the greatest place in the world to play footy, so we wouldn’t pass up that chance.”