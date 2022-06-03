Blues back-three give NSW big advantage

NSW’s back-three threaten to blow Queensland out of the water in this year’s State of Origin series with data showing the Blues are 54 per cent more effective out of their own end.

In numbers that should alarm Queensland coach Billy Slater, NSW’s back-three of James Tedeco, Brian To’o and Daniel Tupou have averaged an extra 177m per NRL game this year than Maroons counterparts .

According to Fox Sports Stats, NSW’s prized back-three each sit in the NRL’s top 10 for running metres for backs this year, compared to Queensland’s highest-ranked member Selwyn Cobbo at 41st.

In total, Tedeso, To’o and Tupou have averaged a combined 503 metres per game this year in games, with 164 of those coming in post-contact metres.

In comparison, Queensland’s Kalyn Ponga, Xavier Coates and Cobbo average a combined 326 metres per match, with 111 of them post contact.

The figures are in line with the past three series where the Blues’ back-three have regularly out run the Maroons, putting them on the front foot in attack.

The issue also gives further argument to why NSW went for Daniel Tupou on the wing, with the Sydney Roosters flyer renowned for his yardage as much as his height.

“I think his all-round game is pretty good. He hits the line hard and that was something really important for us,” Blues coach Brad Fittler told AAP.

“We have a few newbies. It’s a tough run, so if you have people who have done it before it helps.

“You play against good opposition, you spend a lot of time bringing the ball out of your own end.

“There are some guys who like doing that, and a lot of people who don’t. But it’s part of the job.”

In To’o and Tupou, Fittler has two men who pride themselves on it.

While To’o has become famous for bouncing through defenders at Penrith in recent years, Tupou has helped set the NRL standard for years.

“Blake Ferguson really set the tone for those back-field carries when he came to the Roosters in 2016,” Tupou said.

“It’s something I picked up from him and wanted to fill his boots when he left.

“With Brian and his yardage carries now, I just want to be going off the back of that (on Wednesday).”

Queensland, meanwhile, will look to Cobbo for early metres after overlooking prominent Brisbane yardage man Corey Oates.

Dane Gagai and Valentine Holmes can also play a role out of dummy-half in the centres, while Cobbo’s power has quickly become one of the most impressive parts of the 19-year-old’s game.

“He’s been scoring plenty of points, but I think most of his best work has been coming off his own goal line,” Queensland assistant Cameron Smith told SEN.

“Some of his kick returns … when opposition teams put the ball in the in-goal or roll one in to try and get a repeat set, his ability to get out into the field of play is just unbelievable.

“It’s like a personal challenge for him to make linebreaks and run over people.”