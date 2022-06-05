AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Kotoni Staggs
Kotoni Staggs (pic) has big shoes to fill in the centres for the NSW State of Origin team. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Blues backing new-look Origin centres duo

Scott Bailey and George Clarke
June 5, 2022

NSW insist their State of Origin attack doesn’t need a significant overhaul despite missing the scintillating centre duo behind two-thirds of last year’s tries.

Tom Trbojevic’s absence from the entire series looms as the most significant loss after his all-conquering 2021 season was highlighted by his great Origin campaign.

But Latrell Mitchell’s hamstring injury for Game 1 is also a real pain, given he was arguably as good for NSW last year with his power on the left edge.

Between them the pair were involved in 10 of NSW’s 15 tries in 2021, as the Blues piled on 94 points across the three games.

While Mitchell is some chance of being back for Game II, Trbojevic’s season-ending shoulder surgery means the Blues lose his ability to float and pop up as a threat on both sides of the field in attack.

The reality is no other players possess that kind of natural game and the Blues won’t try to replicate that with Jack Wighton or Kotoni Staggs.

But skipper James Tedesco says the new Blues centres can settle into the same spine set up without much difficulty.

“There wasn’t much structure to what (Trbojevic) did, Tom just roamed free and did whatever he liked,” Tedesco told AAP.

“So that won’t be there obviously.

“For our team it’s a big loss. He was the best player in the comp last year and the best for us too.

“But it doesn’t really change my role or anyone else’s too much. We still have to do the same thing.

“It’s not a be-all-and-end-all … The centres we picked are just more natural centres.”

NSW are confident they can find other points of difference in their outside men.

The powerful Staggs has become a resurgent force for Brisbane in recent months at right centre, clearly playing at his best with greater depth in the line.

Wighton already has Origin experience at centre and can bring a tougher running aspect to his game. 

Five-eighth Jarome Luai is also confident Wighton can assist his attacking game, with the Raiders No.6 acting as an extra set of eyes and ears outside him. 

“We’ve got plays that we want to put on those players,” halfback Nathan Cleary said.

“Kotoni has shown what he can do this year so we need to get him the ball in the right place.

“Jack’s has got a great boot, so having him and Romey (Luai) there adds another dynamic.

“You can do all the training and practice and whatnot but the game is always going to be different and as the game goes on and you adapt.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.