Blues belt Cats by 63 points as Hawkins on crutches

Carlton have stamped their AFL authority on a disastrous Friday night for Geelong, with Tom Hawkins injured and Patrick Dangerfield in match review trouble.

The Blues dominated from the start to win by 63 points, with the 21.12 (138) to 11.9 (75) Carlton cakewalk continuing Geelong’s mid-season slump.

It is second-placed Carlton’s highest score this season and a loud message to top side Sydney.

The result was far removed from their last clash, when Geelong won by 13 points on April 27 for a 7-0 start.

Since then, the Cats have lost six of their last seven.

In his 359th game, Hawkins had only managed three disposals against in-form Carlton key defender Jacob Weitering.

The Cats spearhead pushed off his left foot to go for a mark midway through the third term and was in immediate distress.

Tom Hawkins winces following his injury. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

He hobbled off, kicking away his mouthguard in frustration on the boundary line and going straight to the rooms.

Hawkins, who needed foot surgery after Geelong’s 2022 premiership, was on crutches at the end of the game.

This was Dangerfield’s first game in eight weeks, after suffering his second hamstring injury this season.

He racked up 17 possessions, but is certain to come under match review panel scrutiny for a dangerous tackle.

In front of 75,218 fans, the Blues were supreme as captain Patrick Cripps and ruckman Tom De Koning starred and Charlie Curnow kicked five goals.

Cripps racked up 41 possessions and 13 clearances.

Blues stopper Alex Cincotta went out of the midfield and played on Cats star Tom Stewart in a defensive forward role.

Not only did Cincotta add Stewart to his impressive list of scalps, but he kicked two goals as well.

De Koning’s younger brother Sam, who has little experience in the ruck, went up against him.

The De Koning brothers Sam (l) and Tom (r) enjoyed some spats in a lively duel. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

While it was a one-sided contest, they had several sibling spats to keep it entertaining.

Geelong kicked the last three goals of the third term to be in touch, only 27 points behind.

But the Blues went up a gear and piled on 10 goals to three in the last quarter.

In an eventful opening, Dangerfield was penalised for his dangerous tackle on Sam Walsh, whose head hit the turf.

Patrick Dangerfield (l) will face match review scrutiny. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Moments later, Tom De Koning threw aside his brother Sam at a ruck duel, grabbed the ball and kicked Carlton’s first goal.

The Blues quickly took a three-goal lead and that set the tone for the night.

Geelong forward Jeremy Cameron kicked three goals.