Harry
Further tests have cleared Carlton's Harry McKay of concussion following his head knock on Sunday. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Blues, Crows, Lions to get concussion ‘please explains’

Anna Harrington and Shayne Hope
July 22, 2024

Carlton have been issued with a “please explain” from the AFL regarding their management of star forward Harry McKay after a head knock.

Brisbane and Adelaide have also been asked to explain their handling of the league’s concussion protocols after incidents involving Lions co-captain Harris Andrews and Crows skipper Jordan Dawson respectively.

“The AFL confirms that it will issue please explain letters to Adelaide in relation to Jordan Dawson on Friday night, Brisbane in relation to Harris Andrews on Sunday afternoon and Carlton in relation to Harry McKay on Sunday evening and the management of their respective concussion management protocols,” a league spokesperson said.

Dawson
 Jordan Dawson (l) copped a high knock playing against Essendon. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

McKay took a hit to the face in a marking contest with North Melbourne player Eddie Ford on Sunday, which left the Blues goal-kicker groggy.

The 26-year-old was slow to get to his feet but continued playing, kicking a goal before being called off the field for a head injury assessment.

He passed the test and returned to the action, adding a second goal late in the match to seal Carlton’s important 19-point victory at Marvel Stadium.

Carlton coach Michael Voss had defended the club’s handling of McKay.

“What I do know is that the protocol is there, and we were notified that we needed to get him off the ground, so we got him off the ground, and he went into those protocols,” Voss said.

“Fortunately, he was able to respond, he was OK and he was able to keep the game going.”

McKay also told Fox Footy post-match he was “fine”.

A Blues spokesperson on Monday confirmed McKay has since passed further tests and is set to back up in their meeting with Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Adelaide skipper Dawson copped a high knock from Essendon young gun Nate Caddy in the third quarter of Friday night’s thriller at Marvel Stadium.

He was dazed and was checked by medicos but didn’t leave the field for a concussion assessment at the time.

Dawson left the field in the fourth quarter and was later placed in concussion protocols.

Gun key defender Andrews came off the field in the fourth quarter of Brisbane’s win over Sydney.

