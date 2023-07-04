AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Fittler
Brad Fittler has denied wielding the axe for State of Origin III despite making a raft of changes. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Blues’ Fittler denies swinging the axe for Origin III

Jasper Bruce July 4, 2023

Brad Fittler denies he has made mass changes to the NSW side that lost State of Origin II, but concedes the team’s execution woes gave him little choice but to rethink his tactics.

In total, seven members of the side that fell 32-6 in game two have been cut for the series finale on July 12, when the Blues will fight to avoid the first Origin series whitewash since 2010.

Not since the 2019 series has Fittler made so many alterations to his side in response to a defeat.

Injuries forced walk-up starters Tom Trbojevic and Payne Haas to withdraw, while five-eighth Jarome Luai headlines the players dropped on form.

Veteran forwards Junior Paulo and Tyson Frizell join him on the axed list, as do recent debutants Stefano Utoikamanu and Hudson Young.

Fittler will blood two fresh faces – Keaon Koloamatangi and Bradman Best – taking the total number of players handed a debut this year to seven, as many as in any series since the coach’s first in 2018.

Cody Walker, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Jake Trbojevic, Jacob Saifiti and Clint Gutherson have all been recalled, with the first three sidelined with injuries earlier in the series.

The amendments came after Fittler said on Sunday there would not be mass changes to the defeated Origin II side.

“At the end of the day, the scorelines got away from us up there (in Origin II) but I don’t think we’re too far away,” he told the Nine Network.

With the side entering camp for the first time on Tuesday, Fittler again denied he had swung the axe.

“I don’t think there were too many changes,” he said.

“At the end of the day, apart from injury, there’s four (sic, five) changes.

“Junior and Tyson have had pretty long careers in Origin so we chose some other players over them.

“There’s some experienced players, we’ve picked some young players.”

Luai’s axing was the biggest surprise as the Panthers five-eighth had been among the Blues’ best in the tight game-one loss and, at 26, is a more sustainable option for the future than 33-year-old Walker.

But Fittler’s focus is only on Origin III and the chance for Walker, who has the most try assists of any half this season, to spark the Blues.

NSW have scored only four tries across the first two games, fewer than in the first two games of any series since 2016.

“The five-eighth obviously was a big call,” Fittler said.

“(But) the execution hasn’t been that fantastic. If you look at the way Cody’s been playing, he’d been thought about the whole time.

“He was injured the last game. His execution has been as good as anyone in the game. We need to score some more tries.

“We’ve picked with a view to win the game, there’s no thought of anything else other than winning the game.”

Fittler has publicly acknowledged the pressure on his job that has come with losing a third series from his last four in charge, but will take a glass-half-full approach into Origin III.

“It’s always full, it’s not half,” he said.

“I love it (coaching), it’s fantastic.

“I could be laying bricks. I’ve seen that at my house recently. It looks like hard work.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.