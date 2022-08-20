Blues, Pies set for high-stakes AFL clash

The latest chapter in Carlton and Collingwood’s fierce rivalry has the highest stakes on offer in years but Blues coach Michael Voss is confident his charges can handle the pressure.

At the MCG on Sunday, the equation is simple.

If Carlton win, they lock in finals and stop Collingwood claiming a top-four spot.

If the Magpies win, they finish in the top-four and could, if the Bulldogs beat Hawthorn, knock the Blues out of the eight.

Up against former Brisbane teammate and Magpies coach Craig McRae, Voss joked “the wager picks itself”, while he was confident his charges could avoid a repeat of their late heartbreak against Melbourne.

“We’re pretty determined to see this thing through, we’re really excited about what’s coming up and all our energy’s just focused on that at the moment,” he said.

“We’re really excited by what’s going on around us and what it all means and what could happen on the back of it but at the same time, we’re really focused on what we need to do, and we need to put composure around it.

“We’ve been pretty focused on that throughout the whole week: what we control, what we can’t control.

“Hopefully in those last couple of minutes (if it’s close), if we get to that particular stage, I’ll back ourselves in.”

Collingwood counterpart McRae relished the high-stakes nature of Sunday’s clash.

“We understand this is not just a normal game, there’s a lot behind it, a lot at stake for both teams, we’re aware and we’re gonna embrace that,” he said.

“We’re going to embrace every bit of it, the contest, the rivalry.

“The outcomes we can’t control but we’ll embrace all of that and make sure we put our best foot forward into Sunday.”

Collingwood’s Jordan De Goey and Jack Ginnivan have shrugged off their respective injury concerns and will play.

Blues dasher Zac Williams will play his first game since round nine while Adam Cerra returns from an adductor injury.

Midfielder George Hewett withdrew from the extended squad on Saturday.