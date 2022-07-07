AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Chad Townsend.
Chad Townsend has missed NSW's latest training session ahead of Origin III with a bout of gastro. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Blues rookie Townsend laid low with gastro

Ed Jackson July 7, 2022

A day after being called into NSW’s extended State of Origin squad, playmaker Chad Townsend has been laid low by a bout of gastroenteritis.

Townsend joined the Blues’ camp in Kingscliff on Wednesday after Nicho Hynes tested positive to COVID-19.

Hynes, who was with the squad in Sydney earlier this week after being named as a reserve by coach Brad Fittler for next week’s decider against Queensland in Brisbane, didn’t travel to their northern NSW camp.

The Cronulla half instead stayed in Sydney to prepare for the NRL match between the Sharks and Melbourne.

He returned a positive RAT test prior to the Sharks’ training on Wednesday and a subsequent PCR test has also come back positive, meaning Hynes will miss Thursday’s game as well as next week’s Origin III.

Townsend was subsequently added to the squad, where it is assumed he’ll take on the role of 19th man, and is unlikely to play unless injury or illness forces Fittler into a reshuffle.

But the 31-year-old was a notable absentee from Thursday’s training session at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

The North Queensland captain is instead spending his first full day at camp in his hotel room as he deals with a bout of gastro club officials have described as “mild”.

Townsend has tested negative for COVID-19 however and is expected to link up with the Blues squad after he’s recovered.

Centre Matt Burton, who sat out Wednesday’s session with a calf niggle, was back training as the Blues ramp up their preparations to win a series decider in Brisbane for just the third time in Origin history.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.