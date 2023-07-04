AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Bodies found in cars around Sydney
A body has been found inside a burnt-out RAV4 in the Royal National Park south of Sydney. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Bodies found in two burnt-out cars prompts police probe

Duncan Murray and Samantha Lock
July 4, 2023

Human remains found inside two burnt-out cars in Sydney’s west and south overnight are being treated as suspicious deaths.

A body slumped in the driver’s seat of a partially burnt-out Ford Fiesta was discovered just after 2.15am on Tuesday.

Police were called to North Parramatta and found the vehicle alight.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found the body in the hatchback.

Superintendent Barry Vincent said police were treating the scene as suspicious and following up on reports of gunshots heard in the area about the time of the fire.

“We’re certainly keen to speak to that person who may have heard gunshots to contact us on Crime Stoppers,” Supt Vincent said.

“There may have been a fuel source but what that is, I couldn’t say definitively at the moment.”

Neighbours said they heard what sounded like gunshots, with two or three pops ringing out ﻿shortly before police were called.

Another said she heard the sound of screeching tyres at the end of the street, believing the noise to be a getaway car. 

Police were seen scanning a nearby sporting field and bushland while detectives went door-to-door to interview neighbours.

The discovery came just two hours after emergency services found a Toyota RAV4 ablaze at the Waterfall Flat car park at Waterfall in The Royal National Park south of Sydney.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding skeletal human remains inside the rear of the vehicle.

“It is too early to tell whether those matters are linked in any way,” Supt Vincent said.

Two crime scenes have been established and forensic examination is under way to determine the identities of the victims.

Homicide detectives are investigating the Parramatta blaze.

“Obviously we’re keen to find out who this person is as soon as we can so we can make sure the necessary updates are provided to family who may well be unaware of what happened,” Supt Vincent said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or footage of the incidents to come forward.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.