Body found in floodwaters as rain hits NSW

The body of a missing man has been found in floodwaters as rain continues to exacerbate the disaster in NSW.

The 63-year-old man was reported missing from a property at Hillston in central west NSW on Tuesday last week.

The body was found Wednesday morning at Wallanthery, about 35 kilometres northeast from where the man went missing.

The body is yet to be identified but police believe it is the missing man.

It comes ahead of widespread storms and more rain forecast.

A low pressure system moving into eastern Australia on Wednesday renewed flood threats, the Bureau of Meteorology’s Dean Narramore said.

“We have major flood warnings for many rivers across NSW and Victoria,” Mr Narramore said.

“It’s these areas that we are concerned (about) later in the week and into the weekend as additional rainfall is likely to lead to renewed river rises.”

There will be no reprieve from rain and storms before the weekend.

“On Friday it’s almost a rinse and repeat, where we see another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms,” he said.

Nine emergency aircraft are on standby, along with SES flood rescue vehicles.

The state government has requested 880 ADF personnel to help high-risk communities.

Troops are assisting with sandbagging and doorknocking, based at Deniliquin near the Victorian border.

“Almost every river system west of the Dividing Range is in flood to some extent,” Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t take much rain to cause those rivers to rise and rise very quickly. Our SES volunteers have been at this effort for a very long time … in some cases, well over 12 months.

“They are weary, understandably, and so we’re very grateful to the federal government and the ADF for their support during this time.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government is working closely with state leaders and local councils.

“We are uniting to work towards looking after communities that have been impacted by these floods,” he told reporters in Tasmania on Wednesday.

“At the worst of times, we always see the best of the Australian character,” he said.

Major flooding is expected on the Murray River at Moama and Echuca in Victoria, but the water level is not expected to peak until Friday.

Already hundreds of people in and near Moama have been told to evacuate, with flood heights predicted to eclipse the area’s second-worst on record in 1993.

The Murrumbidgee River is also rising at Narrandera, with major flooding expected at Hay in the coming days.

Moderate flooding continues at Forbes in the central west, with the Lachlan River likely to peak at Condobolin on Friday.

Flooding continues at Warren, where the Macquarie River has been at major levels for weeks.

Major warnings are also in place for Bourke, Tilpa and Mungindi, as several flood peaks flow into the Barwon and Darling Rivers.

The SES is ferrying emergency supplies to communities cut off by floodwaters and is likely to keep doing so for weeks.

Some 170 rescues had been carried out in recent days, solely from people driving into floodwaters.

SES Commissioner Carlene York urged people to heed the advice and evacuate when advised.

“I remind people that the (flood) waters are contaminated, so it is not healthy at all to go into the waters,” Ms York said.

“If we are giving you a warning to evacuate, please do so whilst it’s safe to do so and don’t wait until you think that it’s now a risk.”