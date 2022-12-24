Boland retains spot for Boxing Day Test

Boxing Day Test hero Scott Boland has retained his spot in Australia’s star bowling attack and will line-up at the MCG against South Africa.

The Victorian quick will return to the scene of his famous Test debut last December, with Australia selectors opting for Boland over Josh Hazlewood, who continues his recovery from a side strain.

Captain Pat Cummins confirmed Australia would stick with the same XI that crushed the Proteas by six wickets in just two days in the first Test at the Gabba.

“We gave Joshy every chance, it just got to a stage where Joshy more than anyone else probably thought he was a bit underdone,” Cummins said at the MCG on Sunday.

“It’s probably the mark of the man that he himself thought, ‘I don’t feel quite right’ and pulled himself out of selection.

“We talk a lot about how it’s a squad mentality, and this is another great example.”

Boland has taken 25 wickets in his five Tests at the miserly average of 10.36.

The 33-year-old became an instant cult hero of Australian cricket when he ran through England with 6-7 at the MCG last year to secure man-of-the-match honours on debut to help Australia retain the Ashes.

Boland told reporters on Friday he remained unsure about his position in the XI, with Hazlewood – a staple of Australia’s attack for almost a decade – pushing to return.

Cummins said it would have been a tough call if Hazlewood had declared himself fully fit.

“There would have been part of everyone that would have felt a bit aggrieved if Scotty missed out,” Cummins said.

“Here at the MCG I thought (Boland’s 2021 Ashes performance) was never to be repeated and it seems like every Test match he plays he has those moments – so hopefully some more here.

“(It’s) great to have a Victorian here. Last year, pretty much the highlight of the summer for all of us was this MCG Test and the reception Scotty got.”

Australia will be out to secure their first Test series win against South Africa on home soil since 2005-06 by going 2-0 up at the MCG.

Veteran opener David Warner will become just the 14th Australian to play 100 Tests when he lines up against the Proteas.

The left-hander will be hoping his milestone match brings about some runs in the red-ball format. He has not scored a Test century since January 2020.

Warner hopes to continue playing Tests until at least the end of the 2023 Ashes series but his form – he averages just 20.61 this year – has become a major concern for Australia at the top of the order.

“Davey’s such a wonderful team man, he gives so much love and camaraderie to the group so we just get around him,” Cummins said.

“We just listen to him, to make sure we’re in his corner and backing him like we always have.

“To his credit, he’s just been fantastic around the group this whole summer … he’ll go down as one of the all-time greats.”

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.