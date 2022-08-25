AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Travers
Luke Travers was in outstanding form for the Boomers who thrashed Bahrain in World Cup qualifying. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Boomers trounce Bahrain in WC qualifier

Murray Wenzel August 26, 2022

Luke Travers starred as the Boomers’ perfect World Cup qualifying campaign continued with a dominant 104-50 thumping of Bahrain.

The Perth talent showed why Cleveland jumped to select him at this year’s NBA draft, collecting 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Bahrain on Friday morning (AEST).

His irrepressible two-way game set the tone, with Angus Brandt (17 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Dejan Vasiljevic (22 points, six-of-11 three pointers) also filling their boots.

The side was missing its US-based stars that led the Boomers to Olympic bronze and fourth at the last World Cup.

But their tremendous depth was proved once again, Japan-based Rhys Vague continuing his strong qualification form alongside a host of NBL talent.

The Boomers have a sharp turnaround as hosts to Iran in Bendigo on Monday.

Victory at Manama’s Khalifa Sport City lifted Australia to 7-0 in their qualifying campaign.

China’s 12-point defeat of Kazakhstan in Astana earlier on Friday morning denied them an early ticket to next year’s tournament that will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Elsewhere recent NBA MVPs Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo clashed, Jokic boosting Serbia’s qualification hopes with a 100-94 overtime defeat of Greece in front of nearly 20,000 fans.

And Slovenian star Luka Doncic had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a comeback 104-83 win over Estonia while Kristaps Porzingis marked his return to competitive action with Latvia with a dominant all-round performance in their 111-85 victory over Turkey.

