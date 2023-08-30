AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Edwards
Superstar fullback Dylan Edwards has signed for reigning premiers Penrith until 2028. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  rugby league

Boost for Panthers as Dylan Edwards signs until 2028

AAP August 30, 2023

Defending NRL champions Penrith have secured the services of superstar Dylan Edwards for another four seasons.

Already contracted with the Panthers for next seasons, the two-time premiership-winning fullback will remain at the club until at least the end of the 2028 season.

“Re-signing with the club is huge for me and my family,” Edwards said. “I’m really grateful that this club gave me my debut and then for them to show faith in me to be able to extend my stay here is really pleasing and I’m looking forward to it.

“I want to have so much success with this club. We’ve played a lot of footy together and the future looks really exciting with the people that we’ve got here. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

A Bellingen Dorrigo Magpies junior, Edwards progressed through the junior grades at the Panthers before making his NRL debut for the club in 2016.

The former Junior Kangaroo received the 2017 Ben Alexander rookie-of-the year award in his first full NRL season and has gone on to play 127 first-grade games.

Edwards was also awarded the John Farragher award for courage and determination in 2021 after playing through the NRL finals series with a broken foot.

The 27-year-old was outstanding throughout the 2022 season, winning the Merv Cartwright Medal as the Panthers’ best and fairest and Clive Churchill Medal as the grand final player of the match.

“I’m super happy to have Dyl locked in for another four seasons,” Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary said.

“He’s an integral part of the team – not just through how he plays the game, but also his leadership and how he helps to connect the rest of the boys.

“Dyl belongs here at Panthers. He has spent a lot of time playing with the core of our team and I am excited for what he and the team can achieve in the coming years.”

Panthers CEO Matt Cameron congratulated Edwards on the contract extension.

“Amongst constant media speculation, Dylan and his management have been extremely professional in the way they’ve conducted negotiations, and it’s great to have the deal finalised,” Cameron said.

“Dylan embodies the qualities we value at our club seen through his hard work, courage and determination, as well as his reliability.”

