AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Image of Homebush vaccination hub
People over 50 are advised to get their fourth COVID-19 vaccination. Image by Gaye Gerard/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Boost to COVID-19 response with extra shot

Maeve Bannister July 11, 2022

More Australian adults will be eligible for COVID-19 treatments and a fourth vaccine dose as health authorities seek to curb climbing infection and hospitalisation rates.

From Monday, an additional 7.4 million people will be able to receive a fourth vaccine dose.

People over 50 are recommended to get the extra shot while those over 30 are eligible if they wish.

Health Minister Mark Butler announced Australians over 70 who test positive to the virus will be able to access antivirals on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from Monday.

Access will also be expanded to people over 50 with two or more risk factors for severe disease and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people over 30 with two or more risk factors.

Anyone 18 or over and immunocompromised may also be eligible.

Two antivirals are on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme: Lagevrio and Paxlovid. Normally costing more than $1000, they will be available from Monday for $6.80 for concession card holders and about $40 for everyone else.

A new advertising campaign will also be launched to educate Australians about the availability of treatments.

The Plan For COVID campaign encourages people to test at the first sign of symptoms, talk to their doctor without delay for advice and seek treatment options.

Mr Butler said hospitals are bracing for increasing cases as winter progresses and encouraged younger Australians in particular to get their third booster. 

About 2.5 million people in their 30s and 40s are yet to have their third booster, he said. 

“I really encourage you to get out and get that (third) dose because that’s the big kicker. That’s the thing that really lifts your immunity against severe disease,” Mr Butler told reporters in Adelaide on Sunday. 

“The fourth dose will give you a boost and that boost is important right now because of the phase of the pandemic we’re going through, this additional third wave.”

Case numbers are projected to climb as high as they did in January thanks to new variants reinfecting people at larger rates. 

“It’s increasingly clear that (variants) are able to evade the immunity that you might have got from having previously had COVID,” Mr Butler said. 

“We’re seeing people who might only have had COVID several weeks ago being reinfected.”

More than 31,000 new infections and 24 deaths were reported across Australia on Sunday, a slight dip on the previous 48 hours. 

There were 4094 Australians in hospital by the end of the weekend, with increasing influenza rates adding to the pressure on healthcare staff. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.