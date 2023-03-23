AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Outlaw motorcycle gang colours (file)
Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been targeted in a four-day cross-border police operation. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Bordertown bikies targeted in police crackdown

John Kidman March 24, 2023

Police from NSW and Victoria have arrested 27 people and seized multiple firearms in a joint-agency bordertown operation targeting bikie gangs and other organised crime networks.

During the four-day sweep, Operation Ember officers in the northern state conducted 24 firearms searches, made 19 arrests and seized three guns. Victoria police gathered nine prohibited weapons including a firearm and arrested eight people.

Among them, a 23-year-old man from the Murray River town of Echuca was allegedly found to be in possession of two imitation handguns an imitation longarm, shotgun shells, cannabis and prescription medication.

A second Echuca man, 31, was arrested after the discovery of a homemade shotgun, ammunition and an imitation handgun.

Officers also allegedly located a gel blaster, ammunition, Finks gang paraphernalia, electronic devices and a Harley Davidson believed stolen, during a raid at Albury.

As a result, a 37-year-old man will face court accused of possessing an unauthorised and prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Police say warrants were also executed at premises linked to both the Black Uhlans and Rebels gangs.

NSW State Crime Command’s Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein said a purpose of the crackdown was to gain a greater understanding of the interstate “OMCG footprint”.

“Understanding the activities of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs in cross-border towns is integral to disrupting organised crime in our regions,” he said.

“Cross-border crime is ever present in our society, with the attraction of the drug trade pushing organised criminal figures out of the city and into regional towns, believing they are safe from being targeted and out of constant law enforcement attention.”

That couldn’t be further from the truth, Supt Weinstein said.

Victoria Police Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly said similar future operations involving the two police forces were on the drawing board.

“It’s the first time we’ve worked together on an operation like this but it certainly won’t be the last,” he said.

The NSW Crime Commission and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission were also involved in the operation.

