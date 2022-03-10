AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Poor Rawalpindi pitch
Imam-ul-Haq, kneeling after his second ton, was one who feasted on Rawalpindi's sub-standard pitch. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

‘Bore draw’ Rawalpindi pitch earns demerit

Ian Chadband March 11, 2022

Australia are looking forward to a much-improved pitch for the second Test in Pakistan after the lifeless track that led to a ‘bore draw’ in the opener in Rawalpindi was ruled as ‘below average’.

Australia’s much-vaunted bowlers were blunted, capturing only four Pakistan wickets throughout the entire series-opening stalemate in what has been dubbed widely as a terrible advertisement for Test cricket. 

On Thursday, the governing International Cricket Council handed a demerit point to the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated it “below average”, saying: “The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days and that there has been no deterioration apart from the bounce getting slightly lower. 

“The pitch did not have a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers nor assisted the spinners as the match progressed. 

“In my view, this does not represent an even contest between bat and ball. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average.”

The pitch, though, did avoid the harsher punishment of three and five demerit points which are awarded to those venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit, respectively.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had earlier effectively admitted the pitch had been prepared specifically to stymie the Australian pace attack.

He said he understood the frustration of fans but added “just for the heck of it, we can’t prepare a fast pitch or a bouncy pitch and put the game in Australia’s lap … It’s important that when we play at home, we play to our strengths.”

After the ICC ruling, though, the PCB said a project to overhaul and relay all pitches in Pakistan was underway and added it was “confident and optmistic” there would be “good contests” in the Karachi and Lahore Tests.

Altogether, 1,187 runs were scored in Rawalpindi for the loss of just 14 wickets across three innings, with Imam-ul-Haq notching up twin centuries and both Azhar Ali and Abdullah Shafique scoring a century apiece for the hosts.

It left Australia opener David Warner to sigh on Thursday: “I just want a game where you can actually create 20 chances, something that’s going to be exciting and entertaining for the crowd.”

The Karachi Test, which is expected to favour spin, begins on Saturday. 

