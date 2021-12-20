 Boxall's warning as Titmus builds legacy - Australian Associated Press

Australia's Ariarne Titmus
Australia's Ariarne Titmus is now the hunted after her Olympics success in Tokyo. Image by AP PHOTO
  • swimming

Boxall’s warning as Titmus builds legacy

Murray Wenzel December 20, 2021

Dean Boxall believes the opportunity to build a legacy will drive Ariarne Titmus to new heights next year after a teenage training partner provided a reality check for the Tokyo Olympics star.

Games gold for Titmus in the 200m and 400m freestyle broke American great Katie Ledecky’s grip on the events and instantly elevated the Australian to Olympic hero status.

Boxall grabbed headlines too for his wild poolside celebrations, the coach capturing the mood of the millions watching from home as the then 20-year-old Titmus delivered on her potential.

But fast forward to this month’s Queensland championships and Titmus had to settle for silver in the 200m behind 17-year-old St Peters Western clubmate Mollie O’Callaghan.

Titmus — rusty after a well-earned break and purposely nowhere near her record-breaking best — still finished the meet with gold in the 400m and 800m in a packed schedule that included entry in every freestyle distance.

But the loss to O’Callaghan was a reminder of a busy 2022 that includes another likely showdown with Ledecky at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in May, and then a Commonwealth Games campaign.

“It’s very difficult, I struggle … it’s just this release after you’ve climbed the highest mountain and actually done it,” Boxall described of the emotional journey since Tokyo.

“It’s like when a kid is about to cry and the mum puts their arm around them and they just cry — that was the release, it’s very difficult.”

O’Callaghan, a relay team member in Tokyo, could be an established individual star by the 2024 Paris Games or even sooner.

She set a world junior record leading off the 4x200m freestyle relay in the heats at the Tokyo Games but was a controversial omission from the final in which Australia were upset to finish third.

Boxall said O’Callaghan’s motivations should be obvious but that it will be different for Titmus, now 21, given she had taken the honours in her high-profile battle with Ledecky. 

“If you’re hungry, want success and haven’t achieved it, it should be right in front of your face,” he said.

“For Arnie it’s a different story, it’s going to be about her legacy, ’cause if she’s not (prepared), these girls will go way past her, very quickly.

“There’s a lot of hungry swimmers around the world.

“Katie’s Katie; she always does that and Ariarne has to deal with it now, having that extraordinary race and winning it.”

