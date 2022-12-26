AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shoppers in Sydney
Shoppers this year are tipped to spend more at post-Christmas sales than ever before. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS
Boxing Day sales boom ahead of crunch

Tess Ikonomou December 27, 2022

Shoppers have gone on a record Boxing Day spending spree as cost of living pressures squeeze household budgets, with consumers looking to snap up remaining bargains.

Australians are expected to splurge $23.5 billion in stores and online ahead of looming interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank next year, and biting inflation.

The record-high spending spree is expected to show a 7.9 per cent increase on last year’s post-Christmas shopping, which covers the period from December 26 to mid-January.

Australian Retailers Association chief executive Paul Zahra, who represents the $400 billion sector, said he expected this year’s sales to be the biggest spend in the country’s history.

He said a large number of home owners who were on fixed interest rates were yet to feel the pain from rate increases, with the crunch in spending likely to come during winter.

Mr Zahra said while retailers were keen to clear their summer stock, shoppers would still find bargains on household items.

The association expects a $3 billion spend nationwide in Boxing Day sales alone.

Travellers on the hunt for cheaper airfares over summer are also in luck, with budget airline Jetstar promising sales on more than 80,000 domestic and international fares over 48 hours.

Qantas has also promised discounts as part of a five-day domestic airfare sale. 

Australians are being warned to spend within their means to avoid entering the new year saddled with debt they can’t afford in the face of rising interest rates.

