Boys fight for life after helicopter crash

Two boys are fighting for their lives and four other people remain in hospital after two helicopters collided in mid-air on the Gold Coast, killing four people.

The crash near Sea World on Monday afternoon killed British-born pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, from Liverpool in the UK and Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, 36, also known as Vanessa Geagea.

The four died when their chopper lost its main rotor blades and crashed heavily onto a sandbar.

Ms Tadros’s 10-year-old son Nicholas and nine-year-old Leon De Silva, from Geelong, were in critical conditions in hospital on Wednesday night while Leon’s mother, Winnie De Silva, was in a serious condition.

Nicholas has reportedly undergone numerous surgeries and a Children’s Health Queensland spokesperson said on Wednesday that Leon had been in a stable condition on Tuesday but was now critical.

Ms De Silva’s husband, Neil, stated on an online fundraiser, which raised more than $7000 in the space of seven hours on Tuesday, that the family had been on a quick holiday to Queensland.

“Thankfully they are both alive but have a lot of surgery ahead of them which means the family will need to stay here on the Gold Coast and I won’t be able to return to work,” Mr De Silva said.

The as-yet-unnamed 52-year-old pilot of the second helicopter and four of his five passengers suffered minor glass shrapnel wounds when the cockpit was struck by the main rotor of the other aircraft.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said three of the six people in the second helicopter were still in hospital and all were in a stable condition, including the pilot.

That helicopter’s passengers included a West Australian woman and two New Zealand couples in their 40s who were travelling together.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is probing the crash, particularly what was happening inside the two cockpits at the point of impact, and it has salvaged both helicopters from the sandbar.