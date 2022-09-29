Brad Scott enters Bombers AFL coach race

Former North Melbourne mentor Brad Scott has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant head coach role at Essendon.

Scott will be interviewed by the Bombers’ coaching selection panel, which is headlined by football boss Josh Mahoney and includes the likes of Robert Walls and Jordan Lewis, on Thursday.

The 46-year-old coached North Melbourne from 2010-19 but has most recently worked at the AFL, where this year he served as the league’s general manager of football.

Bombers great Matthew Lloyd labelled Scott the “favourite” and believed he was the type of personality Essendon needed.

“I’m pretty excited to be honest that someone of that quality has said they now want to coach the club,” Lloyd told the Nine Network.

“Brad Scott can walk in and handle the coteries, handle supporters.

“I think he would be the favourite for the job as we stand here right now.”

After Ben Rutten was sacked, Essendon president David Barham made it clear he wanted an experienced head at the helm, and Scott fits the bill.

Scott coached the Kangaroos 211 times and had a winning record of 50.24 per cent, winning 106 games and losing 105.

The twin brother of dual Geelong premiership coach Chris Scott led North Melbourne to preliminary finals in 2014 and 2015.

With Scott now involved, the race for the Essendon top job appears down to four candidates.

Melbourne assistant coach Adem Yze has been interviewed twice for the role.

Former coach and club great James Hird has also interviewed, as has his ex-teammate and former Gold Coast assistant Dean Solomon.

Former St Kilda assistant Brendon Lade was interviewed but has since joined the Western Bulldogs’ coaching ranks.