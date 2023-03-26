Brad Scott keeping a lid on Bombers’ hot AFL start

Essendon coach Brad Scott has urged fans to keep an eye on the future as he hailed Kyle Langford as his side’s “Mr Fix-It” after a 28-point win over Gold Coast.

Langford starred with a career-best haul of five goals to help the Bombers break open a tight contest in the final quarter, leading to a 16.12 (108) 11.14 (80) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

It gave Scott a perfect 2-0 record in charge of Essendon ahead of an enticing clash with St Kilda – also unbeaten under a new coach – in round three.

“I don’t want to dampen (the fans’) excitement,” Scott said.

“I want them to be encouraged but also to have an eye on what’s coming through.

“We keep talking about the need for stability and (how) we won’t make short-term decisions.

“We’re going to come up against some really good teams and, for us, every game’s a tough game.

“We want our fans to be excited but also understanding that it is going to take some time.”

Question marks hung over the Bombers’ injury-hit forward line when Sam Weideman (toe) was a late withdrawal, joining leading goal-kicker Peter Wright and explosive star Jake Stringer as absentees.

Langford was called up as a makeshift forward and relished the responsibility, kicking majors in each quarter and leading all goal-kickers on the ground.

The 26-year-old, who played at half-back in round one, finished with 5.2 from 14 disposals and took seven marks.

“Kyle’s a difficult match-up and he’s a bit of a Mr Fix-It for us,” Scott said.

“He can play in all parts of the ground and he’s even played in the ruck before.

“We were keen to settle him down and he played a really important role for us last week, but it’s a sign of his class and maturity that he’s able to adjust his game and fit in to a forward structure.”

Dylan Shiel (27 disposals, two goals) was also influential despite being crunched in a Matt Rowell tackle, as Darcy Parish (30 disposals, 11 clearances) and Zach Merrett (31, four) gave the Bombers drive through the midfield.

Will Setterfield impressed with 28 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances and a goal and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher stood up in defence before being helped off the ground late with an ankle injury.

Levi Casboult and Ben King kicked two goals each for Gold Coast, with the latter well held by Zerk-Thatcher for most of the game.

Suns captain Touk Miller (31 disposals) and fellow midfielder Lachie Weller (24), in his first game back from a long-term knee injury, were the visitors’ major ball-winners.

Gold Coast kicked the first three goals of the second half to open up a 14-point lead but fell apart late in the match.

“We had massive opportunities to put a bit of distance on them but we got too cute with the footy,” Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

“Essendon, full credit, cranked up their pressure, but it was an arm wrestle and we’re really disappointed with the finish.”