Brad Thorn.
Brad Thorn will see out the Super Rugby Pacific campaign but finish up as Red coach at season's end. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Thorn to leave Reds job, time for a break

Murray Wenzel and Joel Gould
April 18, 2023

It’s been 30 years and Brad Thorn just wants the chance to take a breath.

He’ll get that after the Queensland Reds coach announced on Tuesday he won’t stay on beyond this Super Rugby Pacific season.

He won’t go early either, the off-contract mentor shutting down speculation he would quit to instead honour his term.

If he opts not to coach next season it would end a remarkable stint as professional player and mentor in both rugby codes stretching back to 1994 with the Brisbane Broncos.

“I know pressure. It is like Shawshank Redemption,” Thorn said.

“I am institutionalised; this is all I have done since I was 17.

“It will be good to think about where I am at and appreciate what I have.”

The dual international won a Rugby World Cup with New Zealand and has recently spent time in the coach’s box with Brisbane NRL coach and former teammate Kevin Walters.

There will be many potential coaching openings on the other side of the ditch too, while the Reds want to keep their man on board in a development capacity.

But Thorn just wants to finish this season with a flourish then take “more than three or four months” off.

“I am looking to have a break,” he said.

“It has been pretty hectic. My main job is that I am a father of four teenagers.

“I get to have a break and have some space.

“The opportunity around the (Reds) academy … I appreciate that opportunity, but I will take a breath.

“There haven’t been many breaths since I was 17.”

Thorn took over as coach in 2018 and swept through the organisation, allowing Quade Cooper, Karmichael Hunt and then James Slipper to move on as he ushered in cultural change and a host of fresh local talent.

They peaked in 2021 as Super Rugby AU champions but, after declaring their ambition to go toe-to-toe with their foreign club rivals, have won just one of 12 games against New Zealand opponents since.

The Reds’ season was spiralling after three straight losses before a win in Samoa over Moana Pasifika last weekend improved them to 3-5 and sixth position.

Thorn admitted after a recent loss to the Brumbies that he had “possibly” taken the team as far as he could.

But he’s resisted any temptation to walk away, the ambition now to sneak into the top eight to play finals for a fourth-straight year despite their wobbly current form.

“My inspiration coming here was the 70s, 80s and 90s,” he said of Ballymore.

“I grew up in the 80s and 90s and my inspiration has been getting the club there to that space where they are competitive.”

Reds football boss Sam Cordingley said planning was underway to find a replacement.

“It is a World Cup year and there is no better year to be looking at head coaches, but that is for another day,” he said.

“We will certainly have the right people involved in the process to appoint (a new coach).”

THORN’S 30 YEARS IN FOOTY

* 1994-2000 – Brisbane Broncos (Super League premiers 1995, NRL premiers 2000), Queensland and Australian debuts

* 2001-04 – Crusaders, All Blacks Test debut 

* 2005-07 – Brisbane Broncos (2006 NRL premiers) 

* 2008-15 – Crusaders (Super Rugby title 2008), All Blacks (2011 World Cup winners)

* 2012 – Leinster (Heineken Cup champions)

* 2014-15 – Leicester

* 2016 – Queensland Country

* 2017 – Queensland Country coach

* 2018-23 – Queensland Reds coach 

