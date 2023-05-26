AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Blues' Tom De Koning contests the ball with the Swans' Oliver Florent.
Sydney's unheralded defence have helped earn their side a 26-point win over Carlton at the SCG. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Brave Swans beat mis-firing Blues to boost finals hopes

Martin Pegan May 26, 2023

An inspired display from an undersized Sydney defence has proved pivotal in their 26-point victory over a mis-firing Carlton to give the Swans’ finals hopes a timely boost at the SCG.

Sydney entered the clash with an unheralded defence taking on the Blues’ pair of Coleman medallists but made a statement in running away to a 11.11 (77) to 6.15 (51) triumph on Friday night.

Key defenders Robbie Fox, Aaron Francis and Lewis Melican – in his first match since the 2021 elimination final – were critical as they combined to restrict the much-lauded Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay to a single goal between them.

The Swans’ (5-6) defence was also led by Jake Lloyd (35 disposals) and Nick Blakey (26) with swift ball movement that was too good for a Blues outfit that had trouble with their field kicking and when closer to goal. 

Young guns Chad Warner (29 disposals, two goals) and Errol Gulden (22, one) were superb for the Swans, while Luke Parker (21) was important in his 100th match as skipper.

Isaac Heeney spent more time in the midfield and often had a close eye on Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, as the Swans’ 2022 All-Australian snapped out of a form slump to gather 19 disposals and season-highs for clearances (six) and tackles (10).

Lance Franklin was held goalless for the fourth time in six matches but Hayden McLean stood tall with four contested marks and two goals, while small forward Sam Wicks also slotted two goals in his first match of the season.

The Blues (4-1-6) have now lost four consecutive matches, and six of their past seven, as their hopes of a breakthrough finals campaign took another hit.

The Blues’ key forwards could have had much more impact but for some wayward shooting. Curnow was the dominant forward on the field early but finished with 1.3 while McKay kicked 0.3 from limited opportunities.

Curnow had the better of the Swans defence in the air and hauled in six contested marks but was unable to make them pay on the scoreboard.

Emerging tall Tom De Koning helped stretch the Swans defence and impressed in his first match since round five with 13 disposals and a goal but was unable to influence the result.

Sam Walsh (31 disposals) and Adam Cerra (24) found plenty of the ball, while captain Patrick Cripps (19) battled hard despite some close attention from Heeney before limping from the field late in the game.

The Blues lost a key on-baller when former Swan George Hewett was knocked on the head by teammate Nic Newman’s shoulder as the pair went to tackle Franklin early in the second term.

Newman was later sidelined with a hamstring injury while Ollie Hollands also sat out the final term with a shoulder issue.

Jesse Motlop was the Blues’ leading goalscoring in a mis-firing forward line with two goals but the visitors ultimately ran out of legs as much as chances.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.