AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Suzanne Armstrong and Susan Bartlett
Suzanne Armstrong and Susan Bartlett were found dead in their home in January 1977. Image by HANDOUT/VIC POLICE
  • crime, law and justice

Breakthrough arrest over Easey Street murders

Rachael Ward September 21, 2024

A man has been arrested in Italy over the “Easey Street murders” of two women who were stabbed to death in Melbourne almost five decades ago.

Suzanne Armstrong, 28, and Susan Bartlett, 27, were found dead in their Collingwood home in January 1977, each with dozens of stab wounds.

Ms Bartlett’s 16-month-old son was found unharmed in his cot.

On Saturday, it was revealed a 65-year-old man was arrested at an airport in Rome on Thursday evening.

The dual citizen of Australia and Greece was taken into custody and Victoria Police is now seeking to extradite him.

The two friends were last seen alive on January 10, 1977, and their bodies were found three days later.

The killings became known as the “Easey Street Murders” and in 2017 Victoria Police offered a $1 million reward to catch those responsible.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton described the arrest as an important breakthrough in the 47-year investigation but warned there was “still some way to go”.

“This was a crime that struck at the heart of our community – two women in their own home, where they should have felt their safest,” he said.

The commissioner said Homicide Squad detectives and other police had worked tirelessly on the case for decades.

“I also want to recognise the enduring resilience of both the Armstrong and Bartlett families, who have grieved for over four decades and no doubt this will be a very emotional time for them.

“I hope this arrest brings you closer to the answers you so richly deserve and have waited so long for.”

Investigators say the probe is ongoing and further information is set to be made public in the future.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.