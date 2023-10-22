AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Albanese, Xi Jinping
Anthony Albanese will meet with President Xi Jinping during his trip to China. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Breakthrough on wine dispute ahead of PM’s China visit

Tess Ikonomou October 22, 2023

A long-running dispute between Australia and China over wine tariffs is close to being resolved after a breakthrough in negotiations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the two nations have agreed to suspend their World Trade Organisation spat while China undertakes an “expedited review” of duties expected to take five months.

If the sanctions are not removed at the end of the review, Australia will resume the dispute.

“We welcome China’s agreement to undertake an expedited review of its duties,” Mr Albanese said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are confident of a successful outcome.”

Beijing slapped trade sanctions on $20 billion worth of Australian products at the height of a diplomatic feud in 2020.

A report was handed down by the WTO into Australia’s complaint about Beijing’s tariffs, and is understood to have been given to both sides.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said the tariffs were never justified and amounted to economic coercion.

“I am confident that draft report would have found that these tariffs were an act against the rules of the WTO, they are clearly in breach of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement … and so they should not just be reviewed, but they should be removed,” he told ABC’s Insiders.

Relations have improved since the election of the Albanese government, with China lifting tariffs on Australian barley in August.

Australian wine exports to China were valued at more than $1 billion before the tariffs were put in place but that figure has plunged to $12 million.

The latest breakthrough comes after China earlier in October freed Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who had been detained in Beijing for three years after being accused of national security-related offences.

Mr Albanese confirmed he will visit China from November 4 to 7.

He will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, in addition to attending the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

It will be the first visit to China by an Australian prime minister since 2016.

The trip will mark the 50th anniversary of the first visit to China by former prime minister Gough Whitlam in 1973.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.